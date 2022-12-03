The governance of Trinidad and Tobago is woefully deficient. Two national emergencies came into focus last week, revealing the scandalous ineffectiveness of the State. The annual murder toll crossed 550, the highest in the nation’s history, and we had unprecedented widespread flooding that brought acute, prolonged suffering to thousands of citizens in certain areas of the country. Everywhere people asked, “Where is the Government?”
Indeed. What are the new strategies or initiatives to arrest the unprecedented murder rate? None. The acting Commissioner of Police, McDonald Jacob, says he is “no superhero” and gives himself a B+ for performance. He would obviously give his disastrous minister an A+. Jacob says there is no need for a state of emergency (SoE), as though it is his decision to make. The prime minister and cabinet of Jamaica, faced with a significant rise in serious crimes, including murder, have imposed states of emergency in five parishes. At least somebody is in charge over there.
And what was the Government doing to alleviate the most profound suffering ever seen from heavy rainfall in this country? Shouldn’t certain areas have been declared “disaster zones” and special powers and resources deployed to assist suffering citizens? And, as happens in other functioning democracies when national disasters occur, shouldn’t our Defence Force, an underutilised resource, have been called into action?
Also, we should have been prepared long before the event. Don’t we have a grand-sounding Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management? Where was the preparedness, for heaven’s sake? The Government did eventually surface in one affected area with two ministers who came, saw, talked and left. Then after almost a week, the Cabinet announced a $40-million flood-relief fund for the many thousands of citizens affected and $10 million for the many hundreds of farmers. Drops in the ocean of suffering. They also allocated $100 million for repair of the many landslips, washed-away roads and collapsed bridges. Will that suffice to repair such extensive damage? And will there be supervision and transparency to prevent the legendary shoddiness and corruption in this country?
The critical issue is that after seven wasted years of unfulfilled promises and billions spent, little was done to fundamentally improve the drainage system in the country. Don’t we have a national drainage programme for which we borrowed hundreds of millions over the years? Where the money gone?
We should ask the same about the $54 billion spent on national security over the last eight years! We remain living in fear behind locked doors in our vulnerable homes. Shouldn’t the Defence Force be effectively deployed, as in Jamaica, in the battle against crime?
Occasional joint patrols of army and police are our elementary approach. I have suggested a “deeper framework for permanent, institutionalised participation by the Defence Force, in collaboration with the police, in intelligence gathering, policing and also powers of arrest. This will provide for sharing of skills between both arms of security, supported by a compulsory training regime for both forces that develops core competencies for the two mandates which essentially cover law enforcement, external aggression and internal upheavals. In this way, we develop a fully integrated security system whilst maintaining the separate identities of the police and the military”.
But, in seven years, this intellectually barren government has brought not one single idea to transform our elementary system of governance. I say again, the scandalous inefficiencies will continue everywhere in this country unless ministers and public officials are made to account for every cent spent, all policies adopted and all failures in implementation. This will only happen if the Government and all its activities are supervised by the public. And the body constitutionally envisaged to do that for citizens in all real democracies is the Parliament. It is the reason we elect parliamentary representatives every five years! To have true representation without which there is no real democracy. And what is representation at this level?
I repeat, it is supervision by an empowered Parliament on behalf of the people, of all agencies of government, their finances and policies and the actions they take or do not take for the development and security of the people. The Parliament then becomes the watchdog for the people. Without this, governments are virtual laws unto themselves, prime ministers are kings and ministers pose as princes and princesses, detached, uncaring and out of touch, as they are in Trinidad and Tobago today.
With this level of representation in Parliament, you set the stage for the modernisation of your entire governance structure. It is only then you can transform local government, giving regional bodies the power to set their development agenda in consultation with their respective communities, and also generate some revenue, all within national policies set by the Central Government. This means greater power, authority and resources for local government as well as improved capability of councils and councillors to take development to every corner of the nation.
Had this been in place, we would not have seen the recent impotence of the State in alleviating the suffering of people. And we would not be asking—where is the Government?