Where’s the promised statistical institute?

Rushton Paray

Rushton Paray

I am writing to express my concern and scepticism regarding the recent declaration by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that Trinidad and Tobago has achieved full employment, with an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent in 2022.

As experts like the International Labour Organisation (ILO) define full employment as a five-per cent unemployment rate, the Government’s claims seem misleading when considering the current economic landscape. I believe it is essential to evaluate the accuracy of the data used, and the impact of the Government’s policies on the country’s economy and labour market.

In the past, the People’s National Movement (PNM) criticised the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for providing unreliable and questionable data. A 2015 Newsday article highlighted that the PNM had promised to establish an independent statistical institute to improve data-driven decision-making.

However, almost eight years later, this institution remains unrealised. The same CSO data, previously deemed unreliable, is now being used as the basis for the full-employment claim.

The assertion of full employment is an affront to the thousands of workers, including single mothers, millennials and recent graduates, who struggle to find employment. An article published in the T&T Guardian discussed the challenges faced by job-seekers, highlighting the disconnect between the Government’s claims and the reality on the ground.

The situation became evident when 8,000 applicants lined up for job openings advertised by a cruise ship company nine months ago. This overwhelming response indicates a desperate need for employment opportunities.

The Covid-19 shutdown and lack of ­support from commercial banks have led to the collapse of over 6,000 small businesses, leaving thousands jobless. An article on Loop News Trinidad and Tobago detailed the devastating impact of the pandemic on small businesses, which employed over 40,000 people.

Moreover, foreign investors are withdrawing from the country, leading to job losses in the multinational sector. The energy sector has seen a significant reduction in employment, as pointed out by an Express article, and the retail sector is struggling, impacting low-skilled wage earners.

Trinidad and Tobago’s current unemployment rate is comparable only to the economic collapse of the 1980s. The middle class is emigrating, leading to brain drain and capital flight, as mentioned in a 2020 Guardian article.

The continuous influx of undocumented Venezuelans distorts the labour market, as some employers hire them at low wages and avoid National Insurance obligations. A Newsday article discussed this issue and its impact on the labour market.

The unemployment crisis is affecting families, leading to malnutrition, unpaid bills, and overall hardship. The Express reported the growing problem of food insecurity, emphasising the need for urgent Government intervention.

The Government should focus on supporting small businesses, diversifying the economy and creating a conducive environment for job creation and sustainability instead of manipulating employment numbers. As suggested by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in a recent article, additional support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is crucial for economic growth and job creation.

In conclusion, I urge the Government and relevant authorities to acknowledge the struggles of citizens and provide real solutions, rather than presenting a distorted picture of the country’s employment situation. Accurate data is fundamental for effective policy-making, and it is high time the Government fulfils its promise of establishing an independent Statistical Institute. By addressing these issues and promoting transparency, we can work towards a more prosperous and inclusive Trinidad and Tobago.

—Rushton Paray is MP for Mayaro.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Empowering children

Empowering children

For many survivors, dealing with the trauma of rape is a battle against rage, powerlessness, loss, shame and guilt. When a parent rapes a child, the devastation is compounded by the contradictions in the mind of the child between that act of brutality and their own assumptions of parents as the embodiment of love and protection. A child’s love simply cannot make sense of “Daddy” as a sexual aggressor.

Has God forsaken us?

Has God forsaken us?

I believe it was the night before Holy Thursday, listening to news on radio or television, I paid attention up to when the announcer counted past seven murders. They might have been over a period longer than 24 hours. They might even have been less than the full day’s score. What did it matter? I asked myself—and continued doing whatever I was doing.

The misunderstood Jesus

The misunderstood Jesus

Misunderstanding is an old human problem. All of us have experienced being misunderstood at some point in our lives. Sometimes it is funny, as in sitcoms; they love to create misunderstandings or have characters lie for a laugh. But we know what it is to share something with someone, expecting empathy and support, only to have our hopes dashed, making us feel disconnected and alone when people misinterpret our words or actions.

Threat of Trumpism

Threat of Trumpism

Wikipedia defines Trumpism as “the political ideo­logies, social emotions, governance style, political movement, and mechanisms for acquiring and keeping control of power associated with Donald Trump and his political base”.

Where’s the promised statistical institute?

Where’s the promised statistical institute?

I am writing to express my concern and scepticism regarding the recent declaration by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that Trinidad and Tobago has achieved full employment, with an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent in 2022.

Resuscitating private health care

Resuscitating private health care

Writing this column on healthcare system reform, more specifically the private healthcare system, has always been my intention since the untimely death of my husband in 2004, but I thought it best to wait until the medical negligence case which began in 2005 had exhausted all possible appeals. Never would I have imagined it would be 17 long years before that would occur!