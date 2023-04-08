Where’s the promised statistical institute?

I am writing to express my concern and scepticism regarding the recent declaration by Finance Minister Colm Imbert that Trinidad and Tobago has achieved full employment, with an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent in 2022.
As experts like the International Labour Organisation (ILO) define full employment as a five-per cent unemployment rate, the Government’s claims seem misleading when considering the current economic landscape. I believe it is essential to evaluate the accuracy of the data used, and the impact of the Government’s policies on the country’s economy and labour market.
In the past, the People’s National Movement (PNM) criticised the Central Statistical Office (CSO) for providing unreliable and questionable data. A 2015 Newsday article highlighted that the PNM had promised to establish an independent statistical institute to improve data-driven decision-making.
However, almost eight years later, this institution remains unrealised. The same CSO data, previously deemed unreliable, is now being used as the basis for the full-employment claim.
The assertion of full employment is an affront to the thousands of workers, including single mothers, millennials and recent graduates, who struggle to find employment. An article published in the T&T Guardian discussed the challenges faced by job-seekers, highlighting the disconnect between the Government’s claims and the reality on the ground.
The situation became evident when 8,000 applicants lined up for job openings advertised by a cruise ship company nine months ago. This overwhelming response indicates a desperate need for employment opportunities.
The Covid-19 shutdown and lack of support from commercial banks have led to the collapse of over 6,000 small businesses, leaving thousands jobless. An article on Loop News Trinidad and Tobago detailed the devastating impact of the pandemic on small businesses, which employed over 40,000 people.
Moreover, foreign investors are withdrawing from the country, leading to job losses in the multinational sector. The energy sector has seen a significant reduction in employment, as pointed out by an Express article, and the retail sector is struggling, impacting low-skilled wage earners.
Trinidad and Tobago’s current unemployment rate is comparable only to the economic collapse of the 1980s. The middle class is emigrating, leading to brain drain and capital flight, as mentioned in a 2020 Guardian article.
The continuous influx of undocumented Venezuelans distorts the labour market, as some employers hire them at low wages and avoid National Insurance obligations. A Newsday article discussed this issue and its impact on the labour market.
The unemployment crisis is affecting families, leading to malnutrition, unpaid bills, and overall hardship. The Express reported the growing problem of food insecurity, emphasising the need for urgent Government intervention.
The Government should focus on supporting small businesses, diversifying the economy and creating a conducive environment for job creation and sustainability instead of manipulating employment numbers. As suggested by the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in a recent article, additional support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is crucial for economic growth and job creation.
In conclusion, I urge the Government and relevant authorities to acknowledge the struggles of citizens and provide real solutions, rather than presenting a distorted picture of the country’s employment situation. Accurate data is fundamental for effective policy-making, and it is high time the Government fulfils its promise of establishing an independent Statistical Institute. By addressing these issues and promoting transparency, we can work towards a more prosperous and inclusive Trinidad and Tobago.
—Rushton Paray is MP for Mayaro.