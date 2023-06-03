Where to, Latin America?

Latin America, our very close neighbour, has long been a political cauldron. After the second World War ended in 1945, the Cold War started with the two major powers—US and Soviet Union—competing for global dominance.
Democratic/capitalist America supported anti-communist governments and uprisings across the world and Communist Soviets abetted and funded left-wing parties and revolutions. Latin America became a theatre of super-power struggle for global dominance.
In a first wave of democracy after 1945, several left-leaning governments were elected in Latin America. This produced coups, sponsored by the US to “preserve its geo-strategic interest in the region”, followed by right-wing, military dictatorships also supported by Washington. Almost all Latin American countries, except Costa Rica, came under at least one US-sponsored dictator.
Among them were Batista in Cuba, Trujillo in the Dominican Republic, the Somozas in Nicaragua, Noriega in Panama, Pinochet in Chile, Stroessner in Paraguay, Fujimori in Peru, and Jiminez in Venezuela. By the late 1970s, 17 out of 20 Latin American nations were ruled by dictators.
The human rights violations of these regimes - illegal political prisoners, tortures, political disappearances and other atrocities - produced strong anti-American sentiment across Latin America, created international pressure and internal US disaffection, pushing Washington to relinquish support for these dictators whose era thereafter declined, making way for democratic processes.
The next wave of Latin American democracy was phenomenal. The world was changing. The Soviet empire was creaking under its own weight and Mikhail Gorbachev as leader produced cataclysmic developments. His glasnost and perestroika—openness and restructuring—aimed to make the Soviet Union more democratic and incorporate features of capitalism for economic revitalisation.
His “loosening the Soviet yoke on Eastern Europe created a democratic momentum” that led to the 1989 collapse of the Berlin Wall and the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet Union ending communist rule throughout Europe. Democracy had triumphed. By 1995, a third wave of democracy swept across 20 countries in Latin America, leaving only Cuba and Haiti authoritarian.
The geopolitical environment was transformed. Revolutionary movements disappeared, the left embraced the essential principles of capitalism, including the market economy and private sector-led growth, and the US no longer perceived leftist governments as a security threat.
For a while, democratic capitalism worked in the region, stirring unparalleled economic growth, emergence of a middle class and some amelioration of rampant inequality. But by the turn of the century, the neoliberal policies of privatisation, foreign investment and reduced government spending had left countries with high unemployment, inflation, and increased social inequality, producing mass protests throughout.
The left seized the opportunity to revive its traditional platform of bigger government, redistributive policies, and a less deregulated market. Inequality would be reduced through higher taxes on the rich and generous welfare systems. Populations across the region were persuaded and voted leftist leaders into office.
We had Hugo Chávez of Venezuela in 1998, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of Argentina in 1999, Lula da Silva of Brazil in 2003, Evo Morales of Bolivia in 2006 and Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua in 2007. This was the “pink tide” or turn to the left in Latin American democracies that has continued to the present with 12 of 19 countries now run by left-wing governments, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and the autocratic left in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, representing 92 per cent of the region’s population and 90 per cent of its GDP.
Are they succeeding? Not too well.
In the last three years, we have seen civil unrest in Peru, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Nicaragua and even Cuba. After buoyant government revenues from the commodities boom allowed generous social handouts and redistributionist policies, the economies of Latin America have suffered a decade of stagnation. Goldman Sachs forecasts GDP growth in the region’s seven largest economies at one per cent this year. Intractable inequality, “the region’s gravest affliction”, remains high.
Democracy has consequently been weakened. A 2021 survey found “less than half of Latin Americans were committed democrats, with a large majority deeply dissatisfied with the way their democracies work in practice”. Democratically elected presidents themselves weakened democracy, expanding the military’s role, suspending constitutions, and perpetuating themselves in power.
Observers point to Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua; Jair Bolsanaro of Brazil; Gustavo Petro of Colombia; Pedro Castillo and Dina Boluarte in Peru; Evo Morales of Bolivia; and Hugo Chavez “the caudillo who destroyed Venezuela’s economy and its democracy”, says The Economist, a job continued by his hand-picked successor, Nicolás Maduro. Leadership persistently failing the people.
For the past two centuries, Latin America has continued to be colonised by “its own tiny elite”, says Peruvian author Marie Arana. For her, the wounds of colonialism—inequality, injustice, corruption, and violence—continued after Latin America gained independence in 1826; and persists in the present, remaining “potent catalysts for discontent”. A massive betrayal of the people by its leaders.
Latin America must “rediscover a vocation for politics as a public service”, says The Economist. “They need to rebuild their democracies from the ground up and relearn the habit of forging a consensus. If not, their fate will get only worse.”
¿Adónde vas, América Latina? Where to?
—Ralph Maraj