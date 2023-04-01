Where we going, T&T?

This column has long identified the three main issues facing Trinidad and Tobago and which are critical to our future. I have called for modernising the economy to face fundamental global changes threatening national earnings; arresting the widening and deepening social decay unsettling national equilibrium; and eliminating the institutional dysfunction that generates insufficiency in the State’s performance of its duty to the citizenry. These three issues continue to be front and centre in our lives.
On the economy, sameness and stagnation pervade. The temporary reprieve provided by high energy prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is ending. The IMF warns that lower revenues from declining energy prices and falling domestic production will produce a deficit of 2.8 per cent in 2023 and in the medium term. In other words, folks, it’s again back to square one. The little fete done! The hollow boasting, too. Notice Finance Minister Colm Imbert hasn’t been attempting to sing in Parliament these days. The IMF also again emphasised economic diversification on which the Government has scandalously done not one blessed thing for almost eight years. Unforgivable irresponsibility! Where we going?
Nothing done also to address the rampant social decay as the nation descends into chaos fuelled by declining communities with epidemics of domestic violence, child abuse, teenage pregnancies, pupil hooliganism and frightening levels of crime. The Children’s Authority recently revealed there are almost 5,000 reported cases of child abuse every year in T&T; 35,000 cases since 2015—mainly sexual, physical and emotional abuse—from family members or persons known to the family.
From March 2020-2022, there were 6,250 reports of domestic violence from intimate partners. And the reported cases of both child and domestic abuse are just the tip of the iceberg. Recognise, therefore, there is a rotting immensity beneath the surface in this decaying society. It is producing violence everywhere, including alarming home invasions. At the annual rate, this year would reach over 4,000 murders in the last seven years, 601 last year, the highest ever. And the inadequacy and uselessness of the nation’s leadership are on display every day. The prime minister, perennial abdicator and scapegoater, now calls on religion to save us. Is church we going?
Meanwhile, the State itself is in near-collapse, plagued by institutional dysfunction in every area of service to citizens. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Roger Gaspard, SC, warns that our criminal justice system is crumbling from an “acute and chronic” staff shortage at his office. Who is responsible? Seeking to exonerate themselves, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Chief Justice Ivor Archie blame the crisis on the DPP’s office.
Amazingly, we had the nation’s three biggest cannons lined up and firing at the DPP. It recalled the same Chief Justice and Prime Minister blasting away when the Law Association recommended Rowley trigger Section 137 of the Constitution for a tribunal to investigate possible misbehaviour in office by Archie. Referring to the CJ’s criticism of Gaspard, senior counsel Israel Khan expressed scepticism because Archie “is obligated to Rowley for not triggering that tribunal”. Is separation of powers disappearing in this declining democracy? Where we going, T&T?!
Are the powerful trio—PM, CJ, AG—part of a plot, as is being suggested, to frustrate DPP Gaspard’s operations in order to spare Government the fallout from the indemnity agreement with disgraced attorney Vincent Nelson? This agreement was negotiated by former AG Faris Al-Rawi in exchange for Nelson’s notarised statement about a “kickback” scheme with former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen.
Very tellingly, Gaspard has distanced himself from this agreement which carries a non-disclosure clause and freedom from prosecution. The whole thing apparently capsized when Minister Stuart Young shared the indemnity with Britain’s National Crime Agency. Nelson claimed breach of the agreement and filed a lawsuit against the Government for damages amounting to $100 million, which experts say the Government must pay.
Legal experts also believe the indemnity agreement constitutes criminal misbehaviour in public office. Many find it inconceivable Dr Rowley would not have known of it. On October 14, 2022, an Express report stated Al-Rawi was asked by the police and DPP, “Did you discuss the Vincent Nelson case with anyone in Government?” to which Al-Rawi replied, on August 25, 2022: “Yes, I discussed this case with the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley,” and four ministers whom he named, all holding critical Cabinet portfolios. In March this year, Nelson sent a 36-page letter to the DPP listing 11 promises which Al-Rawi had made in exchange for evidence against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
Questions now arise. Are charges imminent against a former attorney general? Will the prime minister and ministers be found complicit if they knew of the indemnity agreement and approved it? Could the Cabinet collapse? Are these the reasons for the attack on the DPP? Are the executive and the Judiciary in league to “hound Gaspard out of office”? Will nothing be left standing to protect citizens from the putrefying politics of this country?
On the nation’s three critical fronts, it is the darkest time ever. Where we going, Trinbago?
—Ralph Maraj