White people coup

On January 6 this year, the day when the US Congress was going to formally declare that Joe Biden had won the elections, there was a gathering of half a million rowdy citizens wearing red caps and tunics emblazoned with the acronym MAGA (Make America Great Again), on the mall on Constitution Avenue in the heart of Washington DC.
Donald Trump himself had called the meeting and White nationalists from across the country had heeded, many bearing guns, and had made their way to Washington for it, to be held within sight of, and walking distance from, the imposing Capitol building, the seat of government, and the supposed beacon of democracy and civility. Heavily armed white men - and women too - frothing at the mouth, listened to speeches, including one by Trump himself. The head Shaman of Q’Anon, was there, wearing horns, with markings on his body. This was the day that “Q” the great white mystical and mythical god was going to ascend his throne by hook, but more by crook.
Those in attendance at this Trump gathering on the day that America typically displays to the world how peaceful democratic transition is to be done, believed this was the day when the mythical “Q” was going to ascend his throne, again—to take back what was his. “Q” is a kind of Lagahoo, that can fly over everything.
It was all going to be on TV, the networks there, CNN, BBC, CNBC, Al Jazeera, CBS. The black activist and poet Gil Scott-Heron had, back in 1970, published the famous poem “The Revolution will not be televised” .
The lyrics of the first stanza are as follows:
“You will not be able to stay home, brother
You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out
You will not be able to lose yourself on skag
And skip out for beer during commercials, because
The revolution will not be televised.”
Trump was going to prove Gil Scott-Herron wrong. This was to be a white revolution, a proper one, and was going to be on TV, to be held in the bright of morning, televised on the major networks of the planet—a revolution orchestrated by Trump, the sitting President of the United States, who had just lost, and was unable to cope with the pangs of defeat, and who suddenly was overcome by the revolutionary logic of Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, and Raffique Shah.
Later for this democracy thing. Leh we go. Trump was to be the main speaker at the rally. He wore a proper suit, highlighted by his famous red tie. The White House where the President resides stands just 400 yards from the Capitol building where the government conducts its business, and the business of that day was to remove its then current occupant, Trump, and install Biden.
And Trump just could not handle that and was not going to take that.
Earlier that morning a man was seen in the shadows making his way to the site of the capitol building and placing a bomb. So, the FBI now had this other work to do, finding this MAGA bomber, wearing his red cap, and Nike sneakers. A group of men had entered the grounds of the Capitol ahead of time and had constructed gallows, where the Vice-President Mike Pence was to be hanged. Then Trump appeared on the platform and made a speech. He told the devotees that they should now walk to the Capitol, and that he was going to be coming too. That last part was not true.
This failed attempt at a coup was really the final, desperate fall-back position of the Trump plan to win “by any means necessary,” to quote the logic deployed by black activists Frantz Fanon, and Malcolm X.
The overall plan was to steal the election itself. This had many parts. First Trump deployed Kanye West to be part of the presidential race in Wisconsin and other states, as a ploy to siphon away black votes from Biden. Second, and most sinister and brazen of all, he planned to disrupt the postal service especially in heavily black areas so that voting by mail would be disrupted. For this he installed his henchman Dejoy as head of the postal service. Dejoy promptly ordered the decommissioning of bulk mail electronic sorters. Well before the elections, overnight mail was now taking weeks to get to the destination. Third was to make access to the polling stations and polling drop-off boxes difficult in black areas. In Texas, blacks in some counties had to drive a distance equal to Point Fortin to Toco, to find a drop-off box. In the midst of the pandemic, black people were made to stand in line all day in some places.
Trump lost, and on January 6, his supporters stormed the Capitol, seeking to stop the declaration of Biden as President. All on TV.
This happened in America.
In the run-up to the elections at one of the debates, Trump was asked to condemn white supremacists. His response was to call on the Proud Boys hate group, his boys, to “stand by” and “stand back”.
There was a rehearsal for what occurred on that fateful day January 6, when Trump people stormed the Capitol. In the run-up to the elections, gun-toting protesters had taken over the state capitol building in Lansing, Michigan. In Michigan it is legal to bear arms inside the statehouse. But it is not legal to kidnap and kill the governor, which is a plan that the FBI unearthed.
White supremacists had cooked up this all in the run-up to the American elections. Michigan was one of the critical states in the elections, and Trump had defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016.
So here we are now, with coup in Haiti, and upheavals there. And they are asking America if they can come in to help out, and Biden is saying not this time. America has its own coup to see about, joke is joke.