Who killed my patient?

Michael (not his real name) was just about middle-aged. He had two conditions that could cause problems should he become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so he was diligent in his efforts to control them.
About one-third of our citizens are living with common co-morbidities without being aware of them. Others do not realise that they have underlying heart conditions, asthma (which they think that they can “outgrow”), or weight problems (which they think is only fluffiness). In other words, we have many more vulnerable citizens, family members and friends than we realise.
The horrible and harsh reality is that, despite all that we do as individuals, there is always a risk of getting this virus, becoming sick and perhaps even dying from it. We can reduce or minimise our risk significantly, but our best hope of beating this pandemic is if everyone joins the fight. However, the majority of people not only refuse to join the fight against Covid-19, they aid and abet the enemy. If this were conventional warfare, they would be guilty of treason.
To those who complain that it is inconvenient and a waste of time and effort to wear a mask, sanitise, distance themselves and become immunised because Covid-19 could still kill despite doing all of that, I respond that ostensibly, adhering to the protocols will protect you and others 98 per cent of the time. Those are exceptionally good odds.
Most people severely underestimate how unpredictable, serious, and deadly Covid-19 can be. In their effort to downplay the mortality associated with this pandemic, some smugly compare its fatality figures with those of the non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Obviously, NCDs remain the prime reason for premature deaths worldwide. However, in their rush to trivialise Covid-19 fatalities, they forget that there were zero Covid-19 deaths until late 2019. Since then, almost five and a half million (and counting) people suffered and died from Covid-19. It is silly, callous, cruel, and disrespectful to make light of the deaths of those five and a half million human beings.
Michael was a very responsible man. He did everything that he should do to protect himself from Covid-19 and to minimise his risk of serious illness should he become infected despite his best efforts. He worked hard at controlling his co-morbidities, he wore an appropriate mask properly all the time, he avoided close contact with others, he sanitised, and he made certain to become fully vaccinated.
Although he did everything that he should, he began experiencing very minor flu-like symptoms. He tested positive for Covid-19 and followed the home management protocol precisely. His SpO2 fell to 93 per cent and he went to an emergency room – as instructed. He was admitted and properly managed, but his SpO2 slowly declined. It came to a point where his lungs were of concern and he was transferred to an intensive care unit. Sadly, complications from Covid-19 affected his lungs, heart, and kidneys. To everyone’s shock, horror, disbelief and distress, he demised. He represented the very small percentage of people who die although everything humanly possible was done to avoid it.
No individual, or group of individuals, can fight this pandemic alone. It takes the effort of most people to beat this thing. The best mask in the world cannot offer 100 per cent protection, but if everyone nearby wears a mask, it is unlikely that anyone will become infected. And if everyone keeps appropriately distanced from others, the risk falls even more. Adding sanitising reduces the risk even further. Widespread vaccination reduces the risk of hospitalisation and serious illness to close to zero, which is the normality that we all crave.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus reminds me of a bullet. It can do nothing until someone fires it out of a gun. The virus depends entirely on people to infect others, spread itself all over, to reproduce, and mutate. I have always said we should not blame or fear the virus, we should blame and fear people.
And so, poor unfortunate Michael told me he did not know how he was infected. He lamented that he obeyed all the rules and added the extra protection of vaccination. Some use Michael’s terrible misfortune to question the wisdom of being careful. However, without being careful, many more would become infected, sick and die.
Now, I am left to wonder who killed Michael. The list of people who killed my friend and patient includes those who believe that Covid-19 is “only” a flu, that “only” a few strangers will die from it, and that it does not warrant their efforts at keeping everyone safe. The list of people also includes those who go to (illegal) parties and events, congregate with friends and relatives without protection, and reject the notion of protecting themselves and others because they have been doing just fine (so far). It also includes the many who subscribe to Internet rubbish, negative hearsay and fake news.
Michael did not come into contact with anyone who was sick. The virus found its way along a facilitatory path of individuals, several of whom did not care enough to simply follow the anti-Covid-19 protocols. Eventually, someone, a totally asymptomatic customer, sales clerk, acquaintance, friend, pedestrian or pump attendant inadvertently infected Michael with the SARS-CoV-2 and killed him.
Garth A Rattray is a medical doctor with a family practice.