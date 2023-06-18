SO, when I was younger, a few years ago, when I was but a child, it seems I was fascinated by the world and always asking my mother the why questions. “Yvonne, why is the sky blue?” “Why do the tides come and go?” and the perennial, “Yvonne, what happens to us after we die?” As the first grandchild, I grew up with everyone calling my mother by her first name, so I just followed what they were doing. That was then.
Now as an adult, after sitting and contemplating, I have even more important questions that I want to ask. Questions of worldwide importance like, “Why do dogs lick their testicles?” Out of all the places to lick, they contort their entire bodies just to be able to lick that lower posterior area and then they spend hours just licking and grooming. Another less important but random question is, “Who lives longer—the single person or the married person?”
Persons generally are choosing to be single more than being married. In 1970, 40 per cent of US households were married couples and their children and 17 per cent were single persons living by themselves. In 2012, the married couples dropped to 27 per cent and the singles increased to 20 per cent. In 2023, I am sure those figures have escalated even further. But is being single really a good thing?
If we look purely at the evidence, though, there are a few things to note. First of all, generally, women live longer than men. The average life expectancy for women in Trinidad is 80 years, whilst 72 for men. Jamaica reports 78 for women, 74 for men. The US—80 for women, 76 for men. And Germany, 85 for women, 79 for men. Generally, women live five years longer than men in most of the countries listed. This is from 2020 WHO data.
Secondly, in terms of married people, they live two years longer than single persons on average. The longest living ones are married people. Then persons in long-term relationships. Then widowed and divorced. Shortly below that is single women. Then unhappily married people with high-conflict marriages, and absolute last is single men. It seems single men have the lowest life expectancy by a large margin. So, when the grandmother would tell the single man to hurry up and get married, she may have been more concerned about just trying to make him live longer.
In terms of the whys, it is proposed that being married makes you more healthy. It seems that married men especially GT (get through). Just being married really jumps up the life expectancy of the male. The reverse is not so for the female, and it only increases her life expectancy slightly.
It seems that with marriage, especially for the male, there is an effort to take care of the person to try to keep them healthy so that they could live longer and grow old together. Marriage sometimes is essentially a personal investment with a legal contract. The woman would make sure there are regular meals, she would encourage exercise and reduced smoking and drinking.
In the Framingham Study started in 1948 and still ongoing, married persons had a lower risk of heart attacks, depression, Alzheimer’s disease and cognition decline; and an earlier pick-up of cancer, thus earlier treatment. With regard to death of a spouse, women managed and were able to continue living to their expected age. Men, on the other hand, could not cope and usually would die soon after.
In more random data, it seems widowed men have a higher incidence of sexually transmitted diseases. And single people have a higher chance of ending up in a home for the aged.
The practical end result is that if you are a woman, chances are you would live to a nice age and be fairly healthy. All you have to do is take care of yourself. Exercise, eat small amounts, manage your diabetes and hypertension.
If you are a married couple, try to have less conflict and stay married and committed. It is better for your health. If you are a married man, have a serious plan to stay married. Woo her, give her attention, wine and dine her intermittently and at least pretend you are listening to her. It is better for you in the long run if she does not leave you.
If you are a single woman, you could either work extra hard on your health, have a long-term relationship, get married or have a proxy husband. A proxy husband is a platonic male friend with whom you make a pact that you two would continue being friends and companions and keep that going until either dies. A proxy husband can also be a sex toy or a temporary father figure. However you want it to be, you should get one to compensate for the husband—that is, if an actual marriage is not happening.
If you are a single man, though, a proxy wife would not necessarily work for you. You should get married, full stop. If you stay single, essentially, “yuh go ded”.
If you are a widower, you should stop screwing around without protection. Either find another wife or a long-term relationship, or go lick your testicles or get a dog and watch him lick his testicles. Either way would be a healthier option.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.