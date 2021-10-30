Who’s afraid of Gary?

Which very high official of this country so badly wants Gary Griffith not to be reappointed Police Commissioner that he would visit President’s House to prevent the merit list of candidates going to the Parliament, precipitate the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and do irreparable damage to the Office of the President?
This was a one-man wrecking crew! He has inflicted profound harm to democracy in Trinidad and Tobago by compromising two critical independent institutions. Just to stop Gary Griffith from continuing as Police Commissioner. Who in this country is so afraid of Gary? And why?!
Griffith was a very popular Police Commissioner among people of all political persuasions. In the last Nigel Henry poll, his approval ratings were far in excess of the Prime Minister’s—Griffith receiving 69 per cent to Dr Keith Rowley’s 47 per cent. Under Griffith’s leadership, confidence in the Police Service increased by an impressive 20 points.
He also demonstrated inspiring independence and stood up to the political directorate, including the Prime Minister. We saw it in 2017 when the police claimed most of the murders were gang-related and seven gang leaders had pocketed $6 million for work never done in two regional corporations controlled by the People’s National Movement (PNM).
But fearing fallout in political strongholds, the Prime Minister asserted gang leaders were entitled to tender for State contracts and it is the job of the police to charge them for crime. Griffith responded that it was “absolute madness” to be giving “criminal elements money and then blame the Police Service”.
Rowley argued, “We passed anti-gang legislation to allow the police to charge them.” But Griffith countered, “You do not feed an enemy and then tell law enforcement to deal with them. Gang leaders invest revenue from State contracts and then buy out officials in the judiciary and law enforcement, making it difficult for successful prosecutions under the Anti-Gang Act.” The Prime Minister backed down, saying, “We have to work our way out of it and will certainly do so.”
But now Griffith is no longer police commissioner. He is said to have topped the merit list of candidates and was heading to be reappointed when, as he claimed, “a massive orchestrated plot” emerged to have him arrested so he wouldn’t be reappointed. Developments suggesting a plot did surface.
It reportedly involved a certain gang within the Police Service that chairman of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West had spoken of, and which apparently wants a return of “the extortion racket” that Griffith had busted involving the granting of firearm user’s licences (FULs) to individual citizens. No commissioner before Griffith had dealt with the issue and, under his watch, police officers involved were arrested for the first time.
Not surprisingly, therefore, when Griffith went on leave, efforts were made to have him not return. Two flawed investigations, obviously aimed at the commissioner, were launched into the granting of FULs.
The first was initiated by the Prime Minister as chairman of the National Security Council, and comprised two members having no legal investigative powers. Only one person signed the report. Yet this confidential information, sent to the Prime Minister, was leaked to the media before reaching the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Who wanted this flawed information circulating in public to tarnish Griffith’s positive image among people of all political persuasions? Was someone protecting his political turf? And when the first enquiry faltered, who pushed the now “disgraced” former chairman of the PolSC to unilaterally institute another enquiry headed by a former High Court judge? Who’s afraid of Gary Griffith?
The question grew louder. And around the same time, the Prime Minister himself revealed he had written the then-chairman of the PolSC to say he had become dissatisfied with Griffith’s performance as Police Commissioner. The people certainly thought differently.
In spite of all efforts to discredit him, Griffith still topped the merit list and was heading to be reappointed until that one-man wrecking crew visited the President on the day she was receiving the list for transmission to Parliament. That high official wanted the process stopped at all cost, even to the detriment of our democracy. Why was this high official so afraid?
Was it because Griffith was actively pursuing investigations into the “fake oil scandal” involving the A&V Oil and Gas company? A Petrotrin internal report had alleged A&V had invoiced the State company $84 million for oil “inconsistent with the volume received”.
Arbitration produced a very questionable ruling in favour of A&V, which Petrotrin’s lawyer was convinced should be appealed. But Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), successor to Petrotrin, under a new chairman, private lawyer to the Prime Minister, decided not to appeal the ruling. Instead, it agreed to pay $120 million to A&V and give the company a new ten-year production contract as settlement.
Griffith, however, was determined to pursue his investigation. Had he been allowed, a high official could have been implicated in serious wrongdoing. Is this the real reason why someone is very afraid of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police?