Who will bring change to T&T?

Against the background that we are clamouring for change and transformation, the question posed is an obvious one as we grapple with the way forward for our country.
The question is posed to all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and to those in particular who are alert to the obvious threats that a haphazardly poised, delicately balanced and directionless nation is facing.
It’s the correct question at this time, undeniably apt, as so many of us spend an inordinate amount of our minutes musing over the obvious woes and problems and blaming others for the hopelessness that faces us. And isn’t it uncanny that not one individual, group, institution or political entity has successfully come forward and defined our purpose and/or offered the country strategic direction?
So, who then is going to effect the transformation we crave?
If you believe the politician is the answer and is capable of shifting gears and giving this country strategic direction, you are delusional! If you believe political parties are interested in anything other than gaining the seat of power, you are naive. If you believe the financiers of the respective parties are remotely interested in changing the status quo, you are a dreamer! If you are of the opinion that the political crony is interested in anything but personal gain, you are misinformed. For 60 years the politician has demonstrated his disdain for our country whilst openly displaying his penchant for self-advancement.
So, who then will step forward to demonstrate leadership and provide a strategy for this country’s development. Who is going to promote and pedal the transformation of this place we call home? Just who is going to save this place from itself?
In developed societies, the citizenry, the civic groups and their leaders in business, labour, religion, community, NGOs, etc, play a vital role in national development and thereby ensure the politician is held to account and answerable to them. Not so in this place. Forty-one elected persons determine how 1.4 million-plus must behave. We remain enslaved to the politician.
“Not a damn dog bark!”
Trinidadian society and its own unique culture has not developed over time. Yet, we boast of being “Trini to the bone”. Nothing could be further from the truth! Sorry, master David, but we are everything else first and Trinis as an afterthought, except when bragging to foreigners. We are a fragmented, splintered people divided by politics, ethnicity, religion, culture, et al. We have very little in common and nothing to celebrate as together we have never embarked on a journey to develop what makes us uniquely Trinbagonian. We have no Trini identity.
We are African and Indian, Syrian, French Creole, Portuguese and Chinese. We are Christian, Hindu, Muslim and Orisha. We celebrate Indian Arrival Day, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Good Friday and Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr, Labour Day and Corpus Christi, amongst others.
We brag about the banishment of colonialism yet mirror massa in our garb, pomp, ceremony and legal process. We have never embraced what makes us what we are, but revel in commemorating our differences. We have no identity as Trinbagonians.
We are a desperate people searching for a cause, a purpose that will bring us all together and bind us in pursuit of our stated vision. Giving our country strategic direction is the cause.
So, just who is coming to bring us together to spark change?
Where are all the elites, the academics, the talented and patriotic persons who made themselves available to develop Vision 2020 and 2030 for the nation? Where are the “Road to Recovery” team who happily devoted their time and skill on behalf of the politician? They have seen first-hand the failure of the political entity to implement and drive change. So, why won’t these same persons rally to the cause of Team T&T and work with civic society to create a force for change?
The only group that can effect real and meaningful change in this country is civic society and its elected leaders in business, labour, religion, community, NGOs, etc. The process must start with the awakening of the civic spirit and the call to account of our civic leaders to accept their responsibility to our nation and our people. We can no longer take our remit from the politician. An energy force armed with purpose and a strategy must be created to hand the politician his mandate and provide the nation a clear pathway forward.
Yes, people, is WE who must spark change!
—Author Michael Scott is a businessman.