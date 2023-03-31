Who will bring change to T&T?

Against the background that we are clamouring for change and transformation, the question posed is an obvious one as we grapple with the way forward for our country.

The question is posed to all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and to those in particular who are alert to the obvious threats that a haphazardly poised, delicately balanced and directionless nation is facing.

It’s the correct question at this time, undeniably apt, as so many of us spend an inordinate amount of our minutes musing over the obvious woes and problems and blaming others for the hopelessness that faces us. And isn’t it uncanny that not one individual, group, institution or political entity has successfully come forward and defined our purpose and/or offered the country strategic direction?

So, who then is going to effect the transformation we crave?

If you believe the politician is the answer and is capable of shifting gears and giving this country strategic direction, you are delusional! If you believe political parties are interested in anything other than gaining the seat of power, you are naive. If you believe the financiers of the respective parties are remotely interested in changing the status quo, you are a dreamer! If you are of the opinion that the political crony is interested in anything but personal gain, you are misinformed. For 60 years the politician has demonstrated his disdain for our country whilst openly displaying his penchant for self-advancement.

So, who then will step forward to demonstrate leadership and provide a strategy for this country’s development. Who is going to promote and pedal the transformation of this place we call home? Just who is going to save this place from itself?

In developed societies, the citizenry, the civic groups and their leaders in business, labour, religion, community, NGOs, etc, play a vital role in national development and thereby ensure the politician is held to account and answerable to them. Not so in this place. Forty-one elected persons determine how 1.4 million-plus must behave. We remain enslaved to the politician.

“Not a damn dog bark!”

Trinidadian society and its own unique culture has not developed over time. Yet, we boast of being “Trini to the bone”. Nothing could be further from the truth! Sorry, master David, but we are everything else first and Trinis as an afterthought, except when bragging to foreigners. We are a fragmented, splintered people divided by politics, ethnicity, religion, culture, et al. We have very little in common and nothing to celebrate as together we have never embarked on a journey to develop what makes us uniquely Trinbagonian. We have no Trini identity.

We are African and Indian, Syrian, French Creole, Portuguese and Chinese. We are Christian, Hindu, Muslim and Orisha. We celebrate Indian Arrival Day, Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Good Friday and Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr, Labour Day and Corpus Christi, amongst others.

We brag about the banishment of colonialism yet mirror massa in our garb, pomp, ceremony and legal process. We have never embraced what makes us what we are, but revel in commemorating our differences. We have no identity as Trinbagonians.

We are a desperate people searching for a cause, a purpose that will bring us all together and bind us in pursuit of our stated vision. Giving our country strategic direction is the cause.

So, just who is coming to bring us together to spark change?

Where are all the elites, the academics, the talented and patriotic persons who made themselves available to develop Vision 2020 and 2030 for the nation? Where are the “Road to Recovery” team who happily devoted their time and skill on behalf of the politician? They have seen first-hand the failure of the political entity to implement and drive change. So, why won’t these same persons rally to the cause of Team T&T and work with civic society to create a force for change?

The only group that can effect real and meaningful change in this country is civic society and its elected leaders in business, labour, religion, community, NGOs, etc. The process must start with the awakening of the civic spirit and the call to account of our civic leaders to accept their responsibility to our nation and our people. We can no longer take our remit from the politician. An energy force armed with purpose and a strategy must be created to hand the politician his mandate and provide the nation a clear pathway forward.

Yes, people, is WE who must spark change!

—Author Michael Scott is a businessman.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opening the presidential gates

Opening the presidential gates

President Christine Kangaloo played a hopeful string of chords for me with her inaugural address.

She spoke of modernising the protocols that govern how citizens and her office interact, and “having its facilities put to even greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures, particularly among the youth”.

SEA questions to answer

SEA questions to answer

As Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly pursues a police investigation into yet another leak of an official Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination ­paper, it is an opportune time for her to update the country on the 2020 debacle in which a senior ministry official was said to have exchanged the names of first- and second-placed top SEA performers.

Kenneth Sagar’s phenomenal abilities

On Thursday we witnessed the funeral ceremony of one of the bravest and most brilliant minds in the legal fraternity: Mr Kenneth Sagar.

He was the recipient of an Upper Second Class Honours law degree and one of the first graduates of our local Hugh Wooding Law School. The late Mr Sagar was not just an academic luminary, but also a very logical/practical legal person.

PCA must tell the whole story

I note with interest the 2021/2022 Report of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), which as usual highlighted the number of reports made against police officers, how they were dealt with, and the outcome of the investigation.

I observed as well that 410 complaints were closed without referral and with a decision to take no further action.

More analysis, less nostalgia please

I listened to Prime Minister Keith Rowley at the handing-over of the Magnificent Seven’s Hayes Court building earlier this week and then I read reports of the event, and I wondered.

Dr Rowley referred to the old-time days when religion and religious principles held sway in terms of personal beliefs and lifestyles and public policy. His reminiscing was full of nostalgia and fondness. He was pleading, he was wistful.

Who will bring change to T&T?

Against the background that we are clamouring for change and transformation, the question posed is an obvious one as we grapple with the way forward for our country.

The question is posed to all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and to those in particular who are alert to the obvious threats that a haphazardly poised, delicately balanced and directionless nation is facing.