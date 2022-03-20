Whose balls bigger?

IN taking his exit from the Cabinet, attorney Clarence Rambharat released an explosive bombshell of allegations that demands a response from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Interviewed by this newspaper’s sister radio station, i95.5fm, just three days before his resignation, the former minister of agriculture, land and fisheries openly expressed his frustration over corruption in the transfer of State lands. What he described was a gangster operation deep inside the State with tentacles extending down and across from the very top of the public service within a wide network that includes government-employed land surveyors, private attorneys and banks.