At Independence Dr Eric Williams said the future of the country lies in the school bags of children. Human capital theory agrees with that. It is a strategy that has paid dividends, to be seen in the wealth and inventiveness of newly industrialising Asian countries.
In America, one of the strategies deployed to provide education early in the lives of underprivileged children is the Head Start programmes. These programmes help young children acquire early literacy. They serve children ages three and four, and are widely available. It is Head Start that gave to the world the iconic TV programme Sesame Street.
In this country, school broadcasting on the radio was an important innovation that allowed the Ministry of Education to reach out to homes that could not afford the cost of private schooling for small children.
Since five was the statutory age when primary schools would accept children, many parents believed it is the age when their children would learn to read. They do not pay attention to reading before age five. But many parents are sophisticated enough to know reading and reading readiness can begin much earlier, and that many deliberate strategies can be employed in the home to cause the child to be an early reader.
Many children in our country are confronted with a reading test when parents try to enrol them in primary schools. Some are turned away if they cannot read.
Over time the State has invested in pre-schooling, establishing its own early childhood centres, and subsidising private ones. One concrete policy step in this regard is the lowering of the age when children could begin schooling from five to three. At age three, children are accepted into established pre-schools. Our Cabinet-appointed Committee on Education found that in 2016 there were 421 early childhood care and education centres operating in the country, under three types of management structure—namely, government-government assisted (148); government/private partnerships 206; and Servol (67). This number would not include the many private schools that operate under the radar.
Across the globe can be seen a new urgency about, and a surge of investment in, pre-schooling by governments. These investments and the programmes they foster are supported by wide-ranging research, the results of which are leading to even greater interest in the establishment of pre-schooling as a dimension of national education systems.
What theory is there to support the practice of pre-schooling? We may begin by examining the theory of Jean Piaget (pronounced P I Jay) who divided the development of children into stages. We may dwell on the two early stages. According to Piaget, the first developmental stage of children occurs between birth and age two. He called this the sensorimotor stage. In this stage, infants come to know the world through their movements and sensations. They do so through actions such as sucking, grasping, looking and listening. Infants soon learn that things continue to exist even though they cannot be seen (object permanence). They also realise their actions can cause things to happen in the world around them. A child’s entire experience at the earliest period of this stage occurs through basic reflexes, senses and motor responses. During this sensorimotor stage, children go through a period of dramatic growth and learning.
Children soon learn to crawl and to walk in this stage. They also learn about the use of language. They begin matching names and words to objects.
Stage 2 (ages two to seven) was the pre-operational stage. In this period, children begin to think symbolically, and will be able to attach the letters of the alphabet to specific sounds. They learn to use words and can understand that words and pictures can represent objects. One of the hallmarks of the pre-operational stage is that it is the stage when language emerges. Children become much more skilled at pretend play during this stage.
In the UK, the leading academic who provides research and guidance to the state on pre-schooling is Prof Edward Melhuish of Oxford. Because of his research with colleagues, in a project called the Effective Provision of Preschool Education (EPPE), the UK government in 2004 made publicly funded schooling for all children age three and four. Children are provided 15 hours per week of free education. Though not compulsory, some 95 per cent of children of these ages participate.
Nobel Prize winner James Heckman’s research has played an important role in establishing that high-quality public preschool for three- and four-year-olds can more than pay for itself over the long term, as low-income children who attend are more likely to live productive lives. He has recently released research findings showing that the return on investment in pre-schooling is high when low-income children are enrolled in high-quality pre-schools from infancy to age five. These children are more likely to graduate from secondary school, and less likely to be incarcerated than counterparts who did not attend preschool or attended poor-quality programmes.
In early March this year, the World Bank set forth that “investing in the early years is one of the smartest things a country can do. Early childhood experiences have a profound impact on brain development—affecting learning, health, behaviour and ultimately, lifetime opportunities”.
Government should commit to providing all children free, high-quality early childhood education from age three. The efforts of the church in education should be shifted to this level, especially in high-poverty urban areas that are riven with crime. If poor children do not get good early starts in education, they will continue to be doomed.