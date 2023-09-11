Why Rubiales kissed his job goodbye

Social kissing can be a minefield. When I lived in London, Gilles, a Frenchman, would greet each of his friends, man and woman, with four kisses – two on each cheek. There was barely any contact. They were a touch of cheeks, with lips nowhere close.
Some women greeted each other with no-contact air kissing – puckered lips an even safer distance away. The cheeks came close but never actually touched. The air kiss was usually accompanied by an ostentatious “mwah”.
As I navigated socially among the various nationalities in one of the most multicultural and cosmopolitan cities in the world, I was sometimes uncertain of the protocol; usually whether it was one or two kisses of either variety. Gilles was not, as I thought at the time, in a puckerous league of his own. It was common social practice in parts of France like Paris. In the south of the country, greetings usually consisted of two kisses.
The mother of one of my close friends would greet us with the full smackeroo – lips on cheek. She was warm and one of the nicest people I’ve met. Sometimes an attractive woman would cause a frisson by delivering a social kiss that landed on the part of the cheek that was very close to the pucker – within millimetres of danger. An “almost kiss” is how I describe those. Miscommunicated turns in the wrong direction have been known to occur in cases such as these; with predictable consequences.
Herman Hupfield’s 1931 jazz standard in Casablanca assures that “a kiss is just a kiss”, and that “the fundamental things apply, as time goes by.”
One of the fundamentals to which the former head of Spanish football Luis Rubiales should have stuck was accountability for one’s actions. Rubiales planted a full-on-the-lips kiss on football player Jennifer Hermoso in Sydney, Australia, three weeks ago, during the medal and trophy ceremony for the world cup winning Spanish women. He grabbed the back of her head and gave her a hard and heavy kiss. It was anti-social kissing – way outside the bounds of acceptable interaction with someone he had a professional relationship with.
Rubiales resigned on Sunday as President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation and a vice-President of Fifa, football’s world governing body. In his statement, he still didn’t seem to grasp why his position had become untenable.
Although he didn’t intend it, his kiss on August 20 stole the moment from the Spanish women and their accomplishment. The post-match reporting should have been about them. It was mostly about him. And it was all about him in his statement. There was no contrition. It was, he said, because the suspensions by the Spanish FA and by Fifa meant that he couldn’t carry on doing his job.
“Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football… there are de facto powers that will prevent my return”, Rubiales said.
The women close to him stood by him, he added.
“My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.”
Rubiales seems to be suggesting that he and Hermoso had a closer relationship than she was acknowledging. As the row intensified and he dug his heels in, Hermoso stressed that the kiss was not encouraged or welcome and would go on to file sexual assault charges against him.
Rubiales isn’t the only one who doesn’t get why his resignation was a proportionate response. Typical was this comment from former football club owner Simon Jordan on British talk radio.
“The reaction to the circumstances have been disproportionate”, Jordan said.
“I know I’m not a woman and I’m not on the receiving end of challenges in life, but… this has been weaponised and turned into other people’s agendas.”
The notion that Rubiales has been unfairly persecuted is wrongheaded. Let’s start with the most obvious reason why… the HR one. In most workplaces, he’d be marched from the building the same day if he forcibly kissed a female subordinate in front of the staff. He hard-smooched Hermoso with the world watching.
Hermoso is a talented sportswoman with a big, brash personality. She’s outgoing and likes to cuss a bit. If “tattitude” was a word, she would embody it. Women with her personality hear all the time that they send mixed signals. She didn’t. Amid the celebrations, Rubiales grabbed her and kissed her. What was she supposed to do in the moment? Punch him? He was the boss of her boss.
The too-close over-familiarity is a workplace dynamic that many women recognise. Sometimes they go along to get along. Rubiales picked up one of the players and carried her over his shoulder. In-the-moment fun. No one was going to hound him over that. But in kissing Hermoso the way he did in front of a huge global audience, he crossed a bright red line from which there was no coming back.
Let’s flip this. Spain’s men won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. Can you imagine the Spanish Queen at the time, Queen Sophia, grabbing big brash Sergio Ramos behind the head and planting a hard kiss on his lips? The people giving Rubiales a pass would have been scandalised. He had to go.
The author is a media consultant. More at oringordon.com
Why Rubiales kissed his job goodbye