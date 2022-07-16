NOBLE PHILIP

Many of us remember pivotal events that form our life’s perspective. For me, it was the late ’60s and early ’70s. I was a child in the Oval on August 30, 1962, when Dr Williams inspired us, schoolchildren, by telling us that our future was in our school bags.

I remember two black youths, Clyde Harvey, representing St Mary’s College, squaring off in a riveting debate with Queen’s Royal College’s Michael Harris. Laventille was throbbing with life and flush with the smell of coconuts and the surfeit of citrus marking the factories that lined the Eastern Main Road. I sat in class with Carlton Layne of Paris Boulevard, a brilliant mathematician. Desperadoes was a class act, but the classical beauty was Highlanders. The 1970 energy and determination throbbed.

By 2012, I was deeply saddened by the stigma attached to Laventille, a place I had enjoyed as a teen and young adult. Was Laventille an unmitigated hell hole with no redemptive possibilities? I spent 2015 speaking to residents across the East Port of Spain area to understand the issues. Here is what I found.

The police 2014 crime data showed that, contrary to popular belief, several areas were mainly crime-free, while others were containers of problems. This realisation led to the inevitable question of why? What are the key factors that contribute to well-being in some communities? Why do some communities live happy lives while others are wrecked by violent crime? What role does the family unit play versus the police, the schools and the judicial system? How do the interactions between residents contribute to good living?

The first thing to be accepted is that the neat, linear approach to problem solving cannot solve these social problems. They are “wicked”; you cannot tackle one piece without affecting another. There are no quick “fix” or “right and wrong” answers. Unfortunately, they are aggravating and stubbornly resistant to egotistical men. Stakeholders often cannot agree on the problem being tackled. But rather than have a desire to listen and learn, they rush to conclusions since they are convinced of their superior understanding. This thinking leads to finger-pointing and believing that the chaos seen is due to incompetence or poor leadership. This mindset removes the potential to exercise collective intelligence about how to solve it. The Watkins-led committee understood this challenge in their community consultations. Sadly, the national population did not gain any insights from the learnings of that team. Public presentations could have galvanised national opinion.

Secondly, hopelessness pervades those areas with high crime. The fear of crime knocking on their doors and the poor police response lead businesses and families to leave. Their departures result in a sense of desolation settling over the neighbourhood. Other families withdraw from all neighbourhood activities, planning their exit. Negative talk grows, becoming more integrated into lives of pain and often violent death. Many young men give up on life and accept death as an inevitable part of life.

The content of conversations matters. In the crime-plagued communities, there is the presence of deficit discourse. This narrative describes one’s life as inferior to others, and places the responsibility for the quality of life on the individual without reference to the systemic problem. This creates a sense of hopelessness that allows the national community to stereotype the individuals from the district. Persons accepting the stigma give up. In the communities that do well, there is a vocabulary of hope as they focus on possibilities.

The big difference in good living is the role of community groups and leaders. These leaders and the activities of the groups lend to the unfettered use of public spaces. They agitate and ensure that the streets are cleaned, and garbage is hauled away frequently. They provide creative outlets and positive role models. The presence outdoors of the elders contributes to the community’s capacity to supervise the young and engage them in profitable activities. Once only a few control the streets, the decline steps in.

The existence of dilapidated buildings robs the communities of life. While family life can significantly contribute to communal well-being, it is undermined by the buildings in which they live and the lack of freedom to use the public space. When the police are erratic in their approach, resentment gives birth to anger, causing a loss of freedom to use public spaces. In 2016, I wrote about the opportunity for Government to acquire and consolidate the ownership of the empty lots. Government and private sector funds, coupled with the technical skills and the innovation of this energetic community, can help us transform unproductive national and private security expenditure into productive energy and the development of prime property.

The hope of long-term jobs is a most potent anti-crime initiative. The Fernandes Industrial Compound on the eastern boundary is a successful example of what is possible. It is a visionary cluster of businesses operating in a collaborative, interconnected setting enabled by excellent security. The companies are all there by choice. Why not in the rest of Laventille?

Where is our imagination? Let us dream of new possibilities in Laventille.

