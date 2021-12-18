Will he invade?

In a 2014 article titled “Two dangerous dinosaurs”, I wrote on the threat to the free world and global stability from Russian and Chinese dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Seven years later, that danger is a dominant international reality. Over the last year, I have regularly written on China which, under hubristic Jinping, is aspiring to rule the world, provoking a “new Cold War” with the United States.
Putin also continues to stir confrontation with the West. Today, 175,000 Russian troops with weaponry are amassed on Russia’s borders with Ukraine for a possible invasion that could be “the bloodiest conflict on European soil since World War II”. US President Joe Biden has warned Putin of “devastating” economic consequences if Moscow breaches Ukraine’s borders. A “hefty package” of economic and financial sanctions from US and Western allies is being prepared. It will include the critical Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, owned and built by Kremlin-controlled gas conglomerate Gazprom.
This would be a devastating blow to Russia’s challenged economy. Nord 2 runs under the Baltic Sea, through Germany, and would provide 55 billion cubic metres of Russian natural gas to Europe annually, 15 per cent of the continent’s gas imports, generating significant revenue for Moscow. The completed pipeline is awaiting regulatory approval. But new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned of possible “consequences” for the project if “the inviolability” of Ukraine’s borders are not respected. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, says “if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to risk invading Ukraine”.
In addition to sanctions, the US and NATO will send more troops to allies threatened by Russian aggression in central and eastern Europe. While there is no talk of deploying troops directly to Ukraine, Washington will “continue to provide for its defence capacities”, US$2.5 billion worth since 2014, including US$450 million this year.
But what are Putin’s motives? Is his “real agenda” at work here to re-establish Russia as “a resurrected great power”, a position it enjoyed as driving force of the Soviet Union? Moscow is not comfortable that China has replaced Russia as the main military, security and ideological preoccupation of the West. Biden has said China is his main focus in the global battle between democracy and autocracy.
Accustomed to being the centre of Western attention, Putin must feel side-lined, almost irrelevant. The Russian economy is of little global significance when compared with the US, China, Germany or Japan. Putin gains leverage only when he is a threat to global stability through the exercise of Russia’s considerable military muscle, hence his troops amassing near Ukraine.
And the West willingly pays attention. In addition to monitoring the threat it could pose to Europe’s stability, the US would like to “prise Russia from China’s embrace”. Washington recognises the danger of a China/Russia axis that could draw Iran and Turkey into its orbit and fuel the spread of authoritarianism globally. The US and allies would also like to capitalise on Moscow’s increasing insecurity over Beijing’s penetration with its Belt and Road Initiative into Russia’s “near abroad”; as well as Russia’s lingering nostalgia for its glory days and anathema towards becoming “China’s little brother and satellite of Beijing”. They willingly provide western courtship giving Putin that feeling of international importance the former KGB officer craves.
But is western indulgence enough to prevent him invading Ukraine to add to the annexation of Crimea? Historically, Russia has dominated Ukraine which it conquered and colonised in the 17th and 18th centuries marking “Russia’s arrival as a major European power”. Without Ukraine, Russia is “relegated to the fringes of Europe, both physically and figuratively”. Small wonder Moscow has displayed great readiness to fight for Ukraine whose loss “it dreads”.
But Ukraine wants to carve its own path. Of the former Soviet Republics, it was second only to Russia in terms of population and wealth. It propelled the collapse of the Soviet Union when 90 per cent of its population supported the country’s declaration of independence. Putin does not accept Ukraine’s independence. In his recent essay “Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” and in his frequent claims that Russians and Ukrainians are “one people”, he is seen as having an imperial agenda and being a throwback to Czarist Russia with his refusal to accept Ukraine as a distinct and separate nation.
Kyiv has been leaning to the west. Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the United States and Europe “to set out a clear road map” for Ukraine to finally join NATO and the European Union. Putin is implacably opposed to Western military and security forces on his doorstep. He demands Ukraine must never join NATO. Biden rejects this saying he does not accept anybody’s “red lines”.
Last Friday Moscow published more red lines. And Biden is considering more military equipment for Kyiv. The fight for Ukraine is on. What is Putin’s next move? Melinda Haring of the Atlantic Council warns: “No one knows how far he will go, but he wants to block Ukraine’s European aspirations, full stop.”
Will he invade?