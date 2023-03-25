Will Modi derail India?

Over his almost nine years as India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has ensured the continued growth and modernisation of the nation’s economy, now the world’s fifth largest behind the US, China, Japan and Germany, and moving to third position by 2030 with GDP of US$8.4 trillion. This year, the economy is expected to grow at 7.5 per cent—fastest in the world.
Modi succeeded Manmohan Singh who, as finance minister from 1991-98 and prime minister from 2004-14, is universally considered “the architect of India’s modern economy”. Prime Minister Narasimha Rao appointed the unknown Manmohan Singh finance minister in 1991. Koustav Das, writing in India Today, has said “India was on the brink of financial collapse, a tattered socialist economy with a major trade deficit and just enough foreign exchange reserves for two weeks import cover”. Singh’s first budget was “the day that changed India forever”. It started the economic liberalisation, creating room for the private sector, local and foreign, to lead India’s economic growth. Today, the economy is growing “unlike anything you have seen”, says The Economist. Experts see India edging out America and China for “the top spot” by 2050, with GDP exceeding US$85 trillion.
But could India be derailed? There are concerns. Last Thursday, a court in Modi’s home state of Gujarat convicted Rahul Gandhi, India’s most prominent opposition politician, sentencing him to prison for two years for remarks in 2019 asking why people with the surname Modi were “thieves”. The court suspended sentencing for 30 days to allow Gandhi to file an appeal. But, on Friday, the parliament, controlled by Modi’s Bharatya Janata Party (BJP), disqualified Gandhi from being a Member of Parliament.
Independent MP and senior supreme court advocate Kapil Sibal says “the process and the outcome are both bizarre”. He doubts that “in any other jurisdiction” Gandhi’s statement would be “prosecutable”. Attorney Apar Gupta, advocate on free-expression issues, thinks it highly unusual “a defamation conviction resulted in parliamentary disqualification. This makes it appear as political vendetta”. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is “stunned by this action and its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was in process. This is politics with the gloves off and bodes ill for our democracy”. Indeed, disqualification from parliament without the appeal is being termed “a travesty of justice” and “dangerous to democracy”.
There are also concerns for media freedom in India. The New York Times says Modi is “undermining India’s proud status as the world’s largest democracy” and likens him to “populist and authoritarian leaders who misuse their powers to intimidate, censor, silence or punish independent news media”. The Financial Times says “emblematic of the spiralling threat to freedom of expression in the country, tax police visited Indian offices of the BBC, weeks after it aired a documentary in London questioning Modi’s actions as Chief Minister of Gujarat during deadly religious riots in 2002”.
There were no plans to air the documentary in India, but key portions started appearing on social media. “The government reacted with signature fury”, calling the documentary “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage”. At New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University where a screening was organised, the electricity was shut off and Internet blocked. The Indian opposition blasted the “raging censorship”.
India’s reputation for “progressive” media is being tarnished. Modi engineered a “spectacular rapprochement” between his BJP and the billionaire families dominating the media, like Mukesh Ambani, “now a Modi friend”, who owns 70 outlets with audiences of 800 million Indians. Many of India’s biggest media houses rely on government advertising and, through “regulatory pressure”, are “persuaded” to present a favourable picture of the government.
Those retaining their independence have experienced coercion from fiscal and law-enforcement agencies. Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of Kashmir Times, writes of police and government officials “sweeping into the independent newspaper’s offices in Srinagar, chasing out staff and putting a lock on the door that remains to this day”.
Modi has so far escaped criticism from the US and other western allies because India is seen as a critical counterweight to China in the Asia-Pacific, as well as an important market for western products and investments. But Sumit Ganguly, professor at Stanford University, says since Modi’s second term started, “he has pursued policies corroding the country’s democracy, abused existing legislation to squelch dissent, misused investigative agencies and pursued dubious charges against political opposition. Indian democracy is in precipitous decline”. Author Debasish Roy Chowdhury thinks “Modi’s government has profaned Indian democracy”.
He refers to “a revered national symbol” atop India’s Parliament building—a 21-foot-tall bronze figure of four seated lions—previously “depicted as regal and restrained”. Modi has recast the image. Chowdhury says now, “The lions are different. They seem angry and aggressive, their fangs bared, reflecting the snarling ‘New India’ Modi is creating.”
The prime minister has set India the target of becoming a developed country by 2047. “Eminently doable,” responded Indian industry. Indeed, but democracy and individual rights and freedoms are indispensable for a country’s progress. Dictators always eventually visit destruction on a nation and its people. Will Modi now derail India?
—Ralph Maraj