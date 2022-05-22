Windfall in a time of uncertainty

I listened with a bit of trepidation to Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert in his review of the economy wherein, with exuberance, he again overstated the performance of the economy as regards its sustainability. In particular he told us about the recovery of our GDP, given, for example, its decline over the past years due to low energy prices in the world and the initial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic; also as a result of the associated foreign exchange windfall the drop in debt/GDP and the recent move of Government revenue, re its Budget, into surplus as opposed to a deficit predicted in the Budget presentation for 2021-22.
True the instantaneous situation of the economy, with the increases in world prices of petroleum-based products and petrochemicals, would gladden the heart of any Minister of Finance. However, what is more important than the current snapshot of the variables of the economy, is their dynamics, how they move in the future.
It is well known that the global increases in commodity prices of concern to us are due, first to the increase in demand by the world economy as the countries came to grips with the pandemic, which was not accompanied by a corresponding increase in supply and more recently the Russia-Ukraine war that constrained wheat exports also forcing a reduction of Russian energy exports into the world market. However, Russian energy exports are still flowing into India and China and even some gas into Europe.
Hence, there has indeed been a windfall in foreign exchange in T&T though our oil and gas production is falling. Production has not been recovering really, which is supported by the increasing debt particularly that incurred by the Government to finance the economy as Covid-19 reduced both employment and business activities. The Minister of Finance did say what he intends to do with the windfall- in general to pay bills and debt, for example to those whom VAT refunds were owed and outstanding arrears to utilities and contractors.
However, a fundamental error would be to mistake these favourable values of the economic state variables that represent the country’s windfall income, as being sustainable- that the global conditions will persist and so maintain the higher prices of energy and petrochemicals exports.
Indeed, the Covid-19 impact on supply and on the effectiveness of the various supply value chains cannot realistically be expected to be permanent, though this impact is in part driving global inflation. When the Russia-Ukraine war will end and how this will impact the availability of products globally are anyone’s guess. What this is saying is that the windfall is just that and though the world’s economic future cannot be predicted, at least we should not count on this windfall being in the medium to long term the state of economic play.
It is encouraging to note that at least the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) of the Government is cognisant of the dynamics of our economic variables given the uncertainty in the world’s market prices of the products that generated this windfall and surely of our reduction in production of them. It is generally understood that such a windfall should not be used to initially fund any project or venture that would impose a continuing demand and the need to continue this funding, in the event that the future of the windfall is uncertain- as it is in our case.
Hence, increasing salaries to be paid by government that will continue to depend on such uncertain income would be a blunder of the highest order. Of course the workers have not had salary increase in years. Of course there is increasing inflation and hence the cost of living. But our economy is floundering as its bloodstream, petroleum-based products and petrochemicals, is drying up. Salaries and wages depend on the performance of the economy and are not independent of income so generated.
It is with some comic relief that I noted the unions’ responses to the CPO’s offer wherein the basic argument is that they have been insulted and have not had wage or salary increases in years, particularly now that inflation is on the rise. Surely the unions do not live outside of the current economic system and its characteristics. Indeed if they do, then one solution, simply to get more TT$s in their pay packets and increases in salaries and wages, is to devalue the currency, so letting the little available appear to be larger and so pay more TT$s as income. But surely we are not so stupid.
I have said it before and will repeat it. The Minister of Finance is doing an excellent job in riding out the Covid-19 pandemic and now the war; starting from the economic depression that preceded these two incidents. However, he or maybe his government is paying lip service to the need to plan for the future and implement the restructuring in this period of enhanced uncertainty in the future. But whatever happens, the economy has to be reconstructed, diversified. It is not good enough to hope that some in the population may have some good and innovative ideas, which Government will fund, or to encourage foreign direct investment or near-shoring to really diversify this economy. Economic diversification is an indigenous and systematic activity and one which is not achieved here by serendipity.