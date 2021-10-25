Leader and troops threw themselves into battle, pumping up the volume and trying to rattle their opponent by employing tactics in which they “played loudly”, to borrow the catchphrase of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
But enough about Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her UNC parliamentary colleagues. Let’s talk about Kieron Pollard and the West Indies—defending champions in the T20 cricket World Cup— who did the same with similar results in their opening match against England on Saturday.
This isn’t to trivialise what was a grave constitutional issue… the motion to remove Trinidad and Tobago’s President Paula-Mae Weekes from office. The lawyer-led discussion around whether Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had the constitutional leeway to allow debate at that stage hasn’t stopped, and I suspect will continue on these pages and elsewhere for some time. I plan to return to this issue soon.
West Indies captain Pollard and coach Phil Simmons, by pushing for the inclusion of 42-year-old Chris Gayle in their squad when meeting with the selectors, signalled their intent. They were going to power their way through the competition to try to retain their title.
On Saturday, they left the steady Barbadian Roston Chase out of their XI, and went with a top seven comprised solely of gun batsmen. The plan backfired spectacularly, and they were routed for 55, their second lowest T20 total, and the third lowest in the world cup. Their indisciplined shot-making suited the plans of England captain Eoin Morgan; whose tactics and dismissal planning for the WI batsmen were superb.
Cases in point, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Bravo. Both got out playing their bread-and-butter shots; in the case of DJ Bravo, his trademark Caribbean/calypso backfoot slash through backward point. Morgan fed them their favourite snacks, and they choked on them.
In-form Shimron Hetmyer, who was effective as a finisher for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and made the IPL team of the tournament, batted higher, at four, against England. He failed to temper his aggression after hitting a couple of handsome boundaries. He has a habit of theatrically essaying the shot he should have played, as he walks off. That’s a sight we see too often. Hetty needs appointments with the batting coach and nutritionist, more than he does with the hair salon beautician.
The photo of portly last man Ravi Rampaul down on his knees swiping at Adil Rashid and losing his middle stump, sums up the West Indies. Rampaul should have been trying to bat out 20 overs for WI, and giving as much of the strike as possible to the more capable Akeal Hosein. In the World Cup’s Group of Death, Net Run Rate could be decisive. WI’s NRR is in the toilet, after a very low score and a defeat inside nine overs.
The debutant Hosein, like Pollard a Success Laventille old boy, was promoted to the squad of 15 because of an injury to Jamaican all-rounder Fabian Allen. He was the only bright spot for the West Indies, bowling well and taking a return offering that’s an early contender for catch of the tournament. Rampaul, in ill-advisedly going for the spectacular, was probably operating on the old motivational belief that you need guts to pursue glory.
Today in Dubai at 6 a.m., the West Indies have a chance to get their world cup campaign back on track against South Africa, who narrowly lost their opening match against Australia. South Africa had the courage to do what the West Indies didn’t—retire an aging superstar. But unlike Chris Gayle, the 37-year-old Faf du Plessis remains a stellar performer in T20. He was the best batsman in the IPL final that was won by his team, Chennai Super Kings; and he was the tournament’s second highest run scorer, scoring 633, averaging 45 and striking at 138 per 100 balls. He is supremely fit. South Africa and West Indies selectors both made bad calls.
Gayle is the best batsman in T20 history, but at this stage of his career, he’s done. He hasn’t played a meaningful innings in ages, and he has noticeably slowed in the field and between the wickets. WI hope that he can turn back the clock one more time. I’d not mind at all if Chris proves me wrong.
If the West Indies don’t get out of their group, the job of lead selector Roger Harper could be on the line. On Gayle, Harper and his fellow selectors should have said “no” to the urgings of Pollard, who has a voice (but not a vote) in selection deliberations.
Their task was made harder by fitness requirements. But they could have done a better job of explaining the issue to the Caribbean public, making clearer why Gayle and Rampaul were granted exemptions, and why Sunil Narine, one of the best bowlers in the world in T20, was not considered.
But as we say in sport, these are early days. And it’s fair to look at the positives too. Hosein was one. The table is laid for Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran, who represent the future of West Indies cricket.
DJ Bravo was a revelation for Chennai… a cerebral cricketer who adds value with game awareness, tactical sharpness, clever death bowling and valuable batting. His teams—St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Super Kings—have won two T20 titles. Will he help a third team to a third title this year?
The author has covered two cricket World Cup tournaments, and was a columnist for Wisden