PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago is an eternal optimist given his New Year’s message on taking over the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (Caricom). His wish is to make the 15-member regional organisation work for its people by building a more resilient society.
This wishful thinking is in keeping with the usual utterances of regional politicians.
We believe Prime Minister Rowley is sincere in his desires for Caricom, but the history of the organisation indicates that by the end of his six-month chairmanship, very little will be achieved. The emphasis on fighting the Covid-19 virus will be the focus of all regional governments by the time an intersessional meeting is held in February and little will change when their annual Heads of Government meeting comes off in July.
There are many big issues to be dealt with by Caricom, but we should not be surprised if the same old attitude persists, where national interest supersedes the big picture of regional coordination and cooperation. The first test will come with the new Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration in Washington later this month.
Although Caricom is small, it is not insignificant to the United States. We must, however, be united as a region in our socioeconomic and cultural relations with this global power and centre of influence in our orbit.
We must not continue to display the spineless behaviour as exhibited by a few within Caricom during the Donald Trump presidency.
Our region needs a united stand on Venezuela and the resultant migratory challenges presented in particular to Port of Spain, as indeed we must be united on how we operate at multilateral institutions such as the Organisation of American States and the Inter-American Development Bank.
We must also defend the interest of Caribbean people in the United States, many of whom were on edge under the outgoing administration.
The big test comes with how we can cooperate as a region to deal with the pandemic and then in the post-Covid-19 period. It is not only about managing the health crisis but about getting our societies digitally equipped, building out agriculture and agribusiness industries and, most important, getting people back to work and earning foreign exchange. These and the multitude of other issues related to the free movement of people, goods and investment under the Caricom Single Market and Economy are critical and urgent necessities. The procrastination needs to end.
This newspaper wants the best for our region but looks on in dismay at the differences which divide us. The classic example is the inability of the two big players, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, to make the Caribbean Court of Justice their final court in all jurisdictions. This is scandalous.
If Dr Rowley can get his colleagues to overcome the fragmentation of interests, including internal political obstruction to Caricom issues, then he would prove himself as not another regional leader just holding the post.
His New Year’s message would also not turn out to be pure bluster.
