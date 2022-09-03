“Forged from the love of liberty, in the fires of hope and prayer, with boundless faith in our destiny, we solemnly declare: Side by side we stand, Islands of the blue Caribbean sea. This our native land, we pledge our lives to thee. Here every creed and race find an equal place. And may God bless our nation.”
As we celebrated our 60th Independence anniversary, it is fair for many to assess what we have achieved. Several have opted to highlight our flaws and warts. It is tempting to give up as global winds batter us.
The last two years have been particularly challenging since, on the heels of the life-threatening virus Covid, we now have to deal with the lack of food on our grocery shelves and the rapid price increases of what is there. For a nation accustomed to living in plenty, watching Guyana’s fortunes and witnessing the new surge of Jamaican capital snapping up our long-established businesses is humbling. The crime situation makes us fear that our families will be affected one day. These issues conspire to induce a paralysing fear and cause us to wonder how we could have boundless faith in our destiny.
Our Anthem reminds us that the “boundless faith in our destiny” comes from “the fires of hope and prayer”. Hope is not optimism. We are not hard-wired to have either optimism or pessimism; we all have both. Our choices and culture shape us. Bryant & Cvengros (2004) distinguished between hope and optimism. They said, “hope focuses more directly on the personal attainment of specific goals, whereas optimism focuses more broadly on the expected quality of future outcomes in general”. Optimism says, “every little thing will be alright”, but hope says, “I am convinced that things will be better if I act.” The power of agency. This sentiment is more like Pollyanna’s decision to be optimistic. She went to look for happy things! Prayer oils the wheels. May we not forget this.
When we review our cycles of history, there is much to be thankful for. We had dark days and deep valleys—times when we despaired. Sadly, we have moved from living in communities where we shared what little we had to a place where we have embraced the philosophy of “the devil takes the hindmost”. We have seen a small group of influential people, disconnected from our lives of hardship, snatch up the harvests of those who laboured in the literal boneyards. Still, we have enjoyed a respite from the deadening draining poverty of the 1960s. Each family can count its blessings.
It may appear naïve to have hope amid the drumbeat of problems. We could be afraid to hope because we do not wish to be disappointed or lose everything we have gained. But hope is our secret weapon. When we lose hope, we lose our will and courage to handle what confronts us. Hope gives us the desire to launch out even when we do not know what the future holds. It sustains us and tells us to trust our resilience to handle the unknown.
Why should we have “boundless faith in our destiny”? Because we have citizens who are committed to making this place a better place. Those citizens do not wait on the government or the opposition to improve our lives; they work in their little corners. They do not even wait for our praises; they merely do what is needed. I will name some patriots at the risk of leaving out and offending others. It is not intended to be an all-inclusive, comprehensive list.
Paula Lucie-Smith, through ALTA, helps our adults in dark corners to be part of our society. Dr David Bratt tirelessly attempts to focus our minds on raising our children. The other David, Abdulah, is a voice in the wilderness for the oppressed; for that, he is jeered. The same fate befalls Afra Raymond, who just this past week correctly called out our Attorney General’s advertised, ill-advised plan of roping the Chief Justice into the Procurement Bill matter. David and Afra continuously take personal risks to protect our interests.
Why do we assail Raffique Shah for his incisive weekly observations and warnings? We rest assured in our Judiciary’s independence despite attempts at influencing or undermining it. Without this, we will not have the rule of law. Have we—could we—ever repay our debt to Canon Knolly Clarke? What about David Rudder and Kees Dieffenthaller and the young people singing the National Anthem lustily on the beach?
Our embarrassment of literary riches, given life by Marina Salandy-Brown and her Bocas crew, joins these patriots in supplying fire to our hope. There are countless others, including the labour of love of 103FM and WACK Radio. What about Sundar Popo or the brilliant Mungal Patasar and Pantar? “Dream” Richards leaves his all on the track.
We have a long way to go, but our cup overflows. “Give praise, children, give praise!” As our icon, Stalin, encourages, “We could make it if we try!” Let’s keep the fire burning!