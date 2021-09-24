I am still struggling to understand what kind of people live in this nation of ours.
The fact remains that we are living in a multicultural, multi-ethnic, multiracial, plural society. We live in a “callaloo pot” society. These divisions have us where we are politically. People are still merging in their racial and tribal divide to elect people to represent us. We are an immature society, politically. But there is no divide among us when it comes to Covid-19. This virus is no respecter of cultural, ethnic, racial divide. It transcends all social divides and meets us in our vulnerable positions. These divides provide no protection from the virus.
So why are we allowing these self-seeking Opposition politicians to confuse us about the vaccine programmes of the Ministry of Health? They are all vaccinated and are ashamed to make it public. They have secured themselves and are misleading you, leaving you unvaccinated and at risk of contracting Covid-19. Only one from their fold openly supported the effort of the Government, but he seems to be on his way out and did express his sure expected chastisement from the fold.
In this unprecedented time in the life of such a young nation of ours, one will expect a coming together of leadership to travel this unknown, uncharted sea. There is no reference point to draw from. But this Opposition is determined to have a good laugh when there is turbulence on the journey. And even when there is smooth sailing, they seek to say there is turbulence.
They have not, up to this point, acknowledged the achievement of the Government’s fight against this virus. They have not recognised the number of vaccines that are available in this “developing Third World country”. This is a landmark achievement of this Government. When a right-thinking person understands this achievement, one will be in high praise of the leadership who has accomplished it.
For the fact remain that vaccines are not easily acquired on the world market. There is a struggle by developing countries to acquire vaccines. This struggle is real. The governments of Barbados, St Lucia and The Bahamas are at present in the American court to get a legitimate vaccine manufacturer to deliver the quota of vaccines already paid for.
There is the cry of vaccines apartheid. There is the cry by countries of the United Nations for the cancellation the booster shots until all people of the world have at least the first shot. The poor nations of the world cannot access vaccines. The last report of the World Health Organisation informs that only 0.5 per cent of poor countries have been vaccinated, whereas 55 per cent of the rich countries of the world have been vaccinated.
Yet in all this turmoil of vaccine scarcity, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago was able to acquire enough vaccines for the population and has also given us a choice. Yes, and people just don’t appreciate this privilege.
Yes, there are unappreciative people in our nation and they are encouraged in their unappreciative, stupid behaviour by the Opposition, by the unions, by the Industrial Court president, by some religious leaders and even some parents. What is wrong with this teachers union? There are mothers at the helm of this union. One will expect a motherly assessment on matters for our children’s education. The other unions are making noise as usual every Monday morning to mamaguy their members to pay their dues.
The Opposition, as usual, is only seeking political mileage even at the expense of Covid-19 damaging our nation. And who are those religious leaders? The Minister of Health is appalled at these leaders. I call upon them to take stock of their leadership. As religious leaders, we have to acknowledge that governments are ordained by God. God has the power to set up and to pull down governments. Religious leaders must not resist the power of governments. They must point their flock to law-abiding living.
We are in a pandemic. Have we taken time to understand that there is an emergency mode with a pandemic? Matters of human rights, worker rights, conciliation, time for discussion, etc, take a different formula.
There is need for decisive governance. The Government has to look at the holistic view of the nation’s well-being. The unions are frustrating the employers with their unrealistic demands. Workers and their unions need to cooperate with their employers to get the economy moving and stop playing games with their jobs. Many workers were out of work for a long period due to the pandemic. One would have expected a cordial union, worker and employer environment. This is not so, because it seems as though the unions have not learned any lesson. And before the president of the Industrial Court uses wisdom in her speech, she pours fuel in the fire.
So where are we heading in this “fight-down”? All these anti-vaxxers are standing in the way. There are approximately one million from our 1.4 million population to be vaccinated. There are vaccines in stock that will expire within the last quarter of the year. The Government will have to donate these vaccines to another country.
But is that a sensible move? For when the influence of these anti-vaxxers collapses and the one million people are ready for the vaccine, should the Government source more? The time is coming for mandatory vaccination in this nation. Globally, large organisations are developing strategies to implement it. In the Caribbean, governments are doing the same.
The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister openly informed the media, “We have made inoculation against Covid-19 mandatory for all public sector workers to protect the lives of all, including tourists who visit our shores.” He went on to say, “Caricom is determined to overcome the baselessly flawed arguments of those who promote resistance to vaccines despite the fact that, sadly, the number of hospitalisations and deaths are rising daily.”
This is the way to go. The wait for voluntarism has gone. Some people only understand the hand of the law.
• Author Rev Robert Dash is a Baptist pastor.