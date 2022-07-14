Withdraw no-confidence motion against AG

Today the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago will debate a “vote of no confidence motion” against our sitting Attorney General, Reginald Armour SC. Ninety-nine point nine per cent of the lawyers will comprise Hugh Wooding Law School graduates. And thus I wish to speak to the lawyers, via this commentary, who will be in actual or virtual attendance to debate and vote on this motion. It is an honest and sincere attempt to persuade my colleagues to withdraw the aforementioned motion or, alternatively, the thousands of registered lawyers in this country must overwhelmingly vote against it.
Who is the man Reginald Armour SC?
He is an attorney of some 40 years of private practice, having been called to the Bar of T&T as a barrister in 1980. He has specialised as an advocate in the areas of commercial law, labour relations, constitutional and public law and fraud and, over the years, developed and maintained a wide Caribbean legal practice. He was appointed a senior counsel by the president of the republic of T&T in 2003. He has appeared before the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, courts of appeal, High Court and tribunals across the Caribbean.
At the date of his appointment as attorney general, Reginald Armour was the chairman of the Council of Legal Education, the treaty-based Caribbean regional body under whose auspices exist the three Caribbean law schools in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the Bahamas, and from which chairmanship he resigned on assuming office as attorney general. He served as president of the Law Association of T&T from 2015 to 2017, and has acted as a Court of Appeal judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, and acted as High Court judge of the Supreme Court of Trinidad and Tobago. He is a former member of the Law Reform Commission and the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority.
He was appointed by the president of the republic of T&T to serve as tribunal counsel to the 2007 Lord Michael Mustill tribunal. He was also appointed by the chief justice of the Eastern Caribbean Courts as tribunal counsel to the Stollmeyer tribunal, sitting in St Lucia. Both of these tribunals were both constitutional tribunals established to investigate and to report on judicial misbehaviour.
Armour is well-known throughout the Caribbean and beyond for his honesty, integrity and forthright advocacy as an attorney. During his 40-odd years as a practitioner, not a single allegation of impropriety or chicanery was ever made against him. And he has contributed to the development of the law and the jurisprudence of Trinidad and Tobago with distinction. He possess irreproachable integrity as an advocate.
What went wrong?
Be that as it may, the fact remains that he signed an affidavit under the peril of perjury which was submitted before a Miami court in civil proceedings against Brian Kuei Tung, et al, in which he minimised his role in representing the said Kuei Tung, et al, in connected criminal proceedings for fraud before the T&T courts. He also stated he was a junior attorney when, in fact, he was actual senior counsel.
Ex facie this affidavit, if the contents of the affidavit were blatantly and obviously untrue and Armour SC, AG of Trinidad and Tobago, in spite of this, swore on oath on the peril of perjury, he would have committed the criminal offence of attempting to pervert the course of public justice and/or the offence of perjury. These offences carry a term of imprisonment and/or heavy fines if convicted, and it goes without saying that AG Armour will be disbarred from practising as an attorney.
However, on scrutinising and analysing the said affidavit, it is my considered legal opinion that it is not blatantly and obviously false. It is open to interpretation that when he said he was a junior attorney, he meant a junior senior attorney. He left out “senior”. No attorney will ever forget the year he was awarded silk. Armour was awarded silk in 2003, and in 2004 he was on record as representing Kuei Tung and being led by senior SC Allan Alexander. Also, the cross-examination and submissions made by Armour were minimal in relation to the thousands of pages of the written proceedings and objections taken by the defence in this matter. It was an extremely complex matter involving more than six other defence silks representing the defendants.
Based on his character and his impeccable integrity as an attorney of 40 years’ standing, I am of the sincere view he did not commit perjury in this matter, but he was careless in signing that affidavit and thus inadvertently brought the legal profession of Trinidad and Tobago (and himself) into disrepute.
He has also inadvertently embarrassed the prime minister, who personally hand-picked him for the position of AG.
Armour has openly stated that on reflection, he considers the concerns being expressed about him signing that affidavit to be “plainly legitimate”.
I myself, although not affixing my signature to the petition for a motion of no confidence, had given my support to the young lawyers who were demanding same of the Law Association.
But on reflection, I am of the honest and sincere view that Armour did not commit the act of perjury, and his intent was not to mislead the Miami court. But since he has inadvertently brought himself and the legal profession into disrepute, he must have the courage to present himself before his colleagues at the special meeting of the Law Association today at the Hyatt and “plead guilty” to the carelessness of bringing the legal profession and the Office of the Attorney General into disrepute. And he must beg our pardon.
The plea in mitigation would cause the lawyers to place him on a bond of good behaviour for the rest of his term as AG.
And in keeping with the sacrosanct tradition of a “liberal democratic state” he must offer his resignation to the prime minister of the country, who we all know will reject same—he needs Reginald TA Armour SC more than Armour SC needs him.
—Author Israel B Rajah-Khan is a senior counsel