Women bear the load in bad times
MIYASA, born in Ukraine as Covid-19 was taking a grip on that country and the rest of the world in the late winter/early spring of 2020, celebrated her third birthday on Sunday. Her mother took her and her brother to the zoo in the Portugal capital Lisbon, where they now live.
Dad was absent. In the terrifying weeks immediately following the Russian invasion and bombings that began on February 24, Miya’s mom fled Ukraine with her two young children and a few belongings. Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 were legally required to stay and serve in the war.
In her short life, Miya has lived in three countries – Ukraine as the younger child in a family of four, Poland for a few months as a refugee with her mom and brother, and Portugal since May last year.
It’s been quite the start to life for the three-year-old. Early life in the capital Kyiv was a whirl of breastfeeding, Covid-19 and lockdown. Then followed the long flight westward by train, and cramped accommodation in the homes of people they didn’t know, in a country, Poland, that wasn’t their own. Now, in Lisbon, Miya’s mom has a job as a TV producer, and the three of them have their own place.
Refugees appreciate the kindness of strangers, and Poles did open their homes and their hearts to Ukrainians. However, refugees are aware of the demands they place on even the most accommodating of hosts. Young children make the squeeze felt even more acutely. There are currently 8.1 million Ukrainian refugees, according to UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.
We told the story of Miya’s family here on January 10. They also got a brief mention one year ago today in a nod to International Women’s Day, in recognition of women and girls in adversity. Some, like Miya’s mom, escape conflict zones; many don’t.
Tomorrow we mark International Women’s Day 2023 and we acknowledge all of them; whether they’re on the frontline or holding things down at home on their own, well away from it.
Those who were part of a two-parent household suddenly find themselves becoming mom and dad to their families. That becomes a permanent arrangement when the husband/father is killed in battle, or left grievously injured to the point of requiring round-the-clock care.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its horrific human toll is the tragic, imperialist, nationalistic folly of Russian President Vladimir Putin; but it has exacted a price not just on Ukrainians, but his own citizens as well. Russian ground troops deaths are high – between 50,000 and 60,000 by different estimates. Even at the lower end, that’s a lot of broken homes that Putin has left. Fathers and sons will be missing from many tables, and that’s not even counting the Ukrainian ones that have been killed on his orders. The mothers, wives and daughters will have to pick up the pieces.
The daily bombardment of Ukraine by forces under Putin’s command often targets civilian areas and infrastructure. Accurate casualty figures are hard to come by, because there’s PR and propaganda value in each side overstating enemy losses and understating their own.
Nevertheless, UNHCR figures to late February estimate civilian deaths at more than 8,000, with 13,000 wounded. The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine says – to no one’s surprise – that the true figure may be much higher.
War is ugly under all circumstances, but the one waged by Russian forces has been especially brutal in the targeting of civilians. The rapes, executions and other war crimes in Bucha were long ago documented by the UN and other entities. So has brutal subjugation of the coastal city of Mariupol, transformed by incessant shelling from beautiful town to urban hellscape. Children have been “forcibly migrated” to western Russia.
In addition to Ukrainian refugees abroad, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said many more in a population totalling 40 million have felt the sting of war.
“Amid electricity and water shortages during the cold winter months, nearly 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance”, Türk said.
“Some 14 million people have been displaced from their homes”.
Ukraine isn’t the only place experiencing war, and therefore their conditions are replicated elsewhere. War creates the biggest outward push, but non-conflict economic hardship isn’t far behind. Refuge-seeking, forced and economic migration often means that one half leaves – either the man or the woman. The other is expected to hold things down at home until the partner abroad can send for them. Remittances would fill the gap.
Departure may be by legal migration with a valid plane ticket and short-stay visa with a view to an indefinite, illegal long stay. Or it may be by a perilous sea journey in unsafe and unregulated boats – a journey that migrants from Venezuela to Trinidad and north Africa to Italy have undertaken. The resultant humanitarian challenge of sex trafficking has exploded into life in the news here. I’ll talk about that in another conversation.
There are tremendous pressures on split families – from constant dread of death of their partner in the economic or military war zone, to income generation, to fidelity.
In most wars, conscription demands that men do the fighting. Women fight in others, often heroically; but war isn’t generally an exercise in equality. Women appear to be over-represented in picking up the pieces from wars started by men.
The author is a media consultant, at oringordon.com