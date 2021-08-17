Gertrude Stein was born as a German Jew, but converted to Catholicism and became a nun.
She was born in August 1891 and was gassed in one of the Nazi concentration camps in 1942. She had, by then, become a formidable philosopher who dedicated a great part of her life focusing on the role of women in society. Beginning in the 1920s, she lectured widely on such topics.
In Edith Stein—Woman, Freda Mary Oben presents a collection of such lectures and speeches, in which her subject pronounces upon women and education, and argues teaching is one of those professions that will fall naturally to women.
“The destruction of family life has placed a greater responsibility on the school,” Stein concluded in one of those lectures in the mid-1920s. “Thus, it is correct if formation today is again considered as education’s essential duty, and teaching as the method to achieve that goal.”
She asserted that true feminine qualities are required wherever feeling, intuition, empathy and adaptation come into play. Above all, this activity involves the total person in caring for, cultivating, helping, understanding and in encouraging the gifts of the other. And since a woman is mainly concerned with serving people and making provisions for them, she is able to function well in all educational and medical professions, in all social work, in the human sciences and in the arts which depict humanity, as well as in the business world and in public and parochial administration.
She said these were among women’s genuine inclinations, feminine vocations. In Trinidad and Tobago today, indeed before our entry into the 21st century, now two decades old, there were the laments concerning the preponderance of women as teachers. The numbers themselves preceded by years the occupation by a woman as the current head of the union representing teachers in the country.
Laments prevail about the presumed disadvantage to boys of not having sufficient male role models as teachers, from early childhood education to secondary and post-secondary education.
Edith Stein was speaking against such fears 100 years ago. Here is a breakdown of the numbers in schools today in Trinidad and Tobago. The figures were plucked from a statistical survey conducted across the country’s education spectrum in 2018/2019. The document is dated July 2020.
In post-secondary and tertiary education in Trinidad and Tobago, including technical and vocational education training schools and universities, there are 1,020 male and 1,023 female lecturers, teachers and instructors.
Enrolment in Government and assisted primary schools numbers 35,656 males and 39,693 females. Among untrained teachers, there are 404 males and 518 females. Of 6,004 trained teachers, 4,389 are women and 1,617 are men. From 6,928 teachers in secondary schools, 1,617 are men and 4,907 are women. There are 13 male and 90 female teachers in special schools.
Primary schools account for 143 male and 299 female principals, with 26 male and 58 female vice-principals. Among senior teachers, 87 are male and 223 are female. Thirty-nine heads of department are male and 109 are female.
Across 477 primary schools, there are 62,817 males and 60,528 females. There were 134 secondary schools in the survey, with a total enrolment of 41,835 males and 43,056 females, generating a grand total of 84,891 pupils.
The document also contains more valuable information and details about the extent of drop-outs, and of repeaters in the system, as well as the attendance rates and records of children with a range of disabilities.
From her lectures an entire century ago, Edith Stein called out teaching as one of women’s “genuine inclinations”. However, she said, in this respect, while a presentation of numbers does grade the inclinations and talents concerned, “it can inform only clumsily” regarding the success of the various activities.
Her declaration, stated above, concerning the greater burden placed on the school because of the “destruction of family life” has been a challenge with which society generally has been grappling over decades past.
That this is an issue which was being discussed 100 years ago should afford some respite to those wringing hands and butting heads over the serial attempts to overhaul the country’s education system.
As a Catholic philosopher, Stein placed faith formation and development at the base of everything else that is vital to the delivery of good teaching and learning methods, and of women’s natural inclinations to it. There may well be some yet unacknowledged connection between this and the annual results which put girls from faith-based primary and secondary schools consistently at the head of the pack.
For addressing the elongated education challenge, we might do well to consider, even in this multi-ethnic, multi-religious mix, the extent to which “formation” is considered as education’s essential duty. Teaching, Stein said then, should be the method to achieve that goal.
—Andy Johnson is a
veteran journalist