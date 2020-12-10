Women need choices, not lectures

THIS week people across Trinidad and Tobago recoiled in horror at the gruesome murder of a young woman from San Juan. The body of the 18-year-old who went missing in late November was found five days later in a shallow grave. Two men, including a “PH” taxi-driver, have been arrested.
Last year T&T witnessed 539 murders and with our population of just 1.3 million people, that figure places us among the most violent countries per capita in the world. You would think by now most of us would be immune to tragic stories of death. And by and large we are. Every day stories of casual violence and gruesome killings can be found in the news. Most of these stories, however, occur in parts of the country long written off as places to care about. But every so often a violent crime against someone, who reminds us of our own loved ones, gives birth to a collective sense of rage that needs to be unleashed.
Like all the worst aspects of T&T, violence is seen as a failure of spirituality rather than a failure of policymakers. So, as outrage of this brutal murder began to spread, so did talk of “monsters and demons” stalking the land. In this case, the monsters and demons had taken a clear earthly form: “PH” drivers.
Though scores, perhaps hundreds, of unlicensed taxis operate daily, with the vast majority of them incident-free, “PH” taxis have long been a source of moral panic in T&T. Last year, a young Venezuelan woman was violently assaulted in a “PH” taxi. The image of “PH” drivers being serial killers on wheels, rather than average people just trying to earn money, is one that easily plays to our worst fears.
But here are some questions we need to ask: why did this teen get into a “PH” car in the first place? What choices did she have? The fact is “PH” taxis exist because a demand for them exists. There are many places, especially in rural or high-crime areas, where licensed taxis won’t go. “PH” taxis plug the gap in this market. Getting a registered taxi licence means enduring reams of red tape and could take three months, so the incentive for some to simply work “PH” is huge. Plus, for those who live in these areas and can’t afford a car of their own, what options are left for them?
Uber, a disruptive service which offers people the choice of rating their driver as well as a GPS record of their journey, was driven out of the country last year.
In responding to Ashanti Riley’s murder, Prime Minister Keith Rowley opined about the good ole days when the state controlled who got a motor vehicle licence or not, which coincidently was when public transportation was even worse than it is now. “Every Tom, Dick and Harry is now being granted a licence to operate a vehicle and pick up people—this is the possibility one faced,” said the Prime Minister, referring to the murder.
Of course, one does not face that possibility if you’re a member of Parliament, where one can receive a generous tax subsidy so one may purchase a luxury vehicle for one’s self. Recently the Government has clamped down on the foreign-used car market which, despite its own flaws, made it possible for working class people to afford their own car. With this market now on the brink of collapse, no thought has been given to the impact on the working class or public transportation overall. Some must simply accept the options handed to them.
Apart from the evils of “PH” cars, another point of discussion has been whether to allow women to carry pepper spray to defend themselves. So far the Prime Minister has expressed scepticism with that idea, saying it may not help. He is, after all, a crime expert. The Police Commissioner supports the use of pepper spray and while we are debating whether it should become law, he suggests women carry insecticide. Others, meanwhile, gave women advice such as avoiding dangerous places or not stopping to talk to strange men in the street. All the women who have been fatal victims of assaults had no comment, on the account of being dead.
In T&T, people in power, who are protected by State resources the rest of us can’t access, feel supremely confident in telling others what choices they should make for their safety. The fact is whether pepper spray works or not, women should have access to options to determine how best to protect themselves, be it with pepper spray, tasers or bows and arrows. State officials in a country whose institutions routinely fail to keep citizens safe or administer swift justice have no moral authority in lecturing people on how to stay safe, or whether pepper spray should be legal or not.
If we truly want to be a safer and more equitable country for both women and men, then the paternalistic nature of the state which aims to infantilise us all needs to end. A society where men and women have more choices in everything, from education, to healthcare, to jobs, to their choice of transport, is a society that policymakers should be aspiring towards. Until that happens more people will needlessly be victims, not because of the choices they made, but from not having a choice at all.
• Darryn Boodan is
a freelance writer