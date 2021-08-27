Words didn’t fail me

Childhood has a way of bobbing up at unlikely moments. A reminder of how we never drift far from its formative precincts.
I had planned to write about how my love for reading, for words, and my insatiable curiosity came from primary school years. The thought had occurred some days ago as I was watching a documentary of sorts when, quite unexpectedly, a little band struck up a sea shanty common to their locale: “What shall we do with the drunken sailor?”
Instantly, I was taken back to Mr Maharaj’s Standard Four class, and I found myself seated at the wooden bench listening to his powerful baritone as he taught us the words.
“Put him in a long boat till he’s sober,” we would chorus back. As I listened to the lyrics, hearing them for the first time since those days (though they have come to mind many times in the intervening years), I discovered that he had only taught us the demure verses. I wondered where he had come upon this sailor’s song and why he had chosen to teach it to his little Aranjuez charges. It reminded me of another one, “The Jovial Beggar”, that also turns up often in my head. Looking it up (insatiably curious), I saw that it had even been recorded by the Bishop’s High School Choir in Guyana, and the lyrics, touting the freedom of a beggar’s life, were commonplace. English in origin, the ballad was around since the 17th century. The line that went “of all occupations the beggar’s is the best” had always mystified me because it seemed so contradictory to everything we were being taught about hard work and so on. But I am digressing, wildly.
Flung back to the musical interludes of Standard Four, I found my memory floating about the premises of the school where I spent many happy years under the nurturing tutelage of its teachers. They seemed to take such a personal interest in my precociousness that in hindsight, I feel I must have had a fairly unique experience. It is why I was prepared to attribute my love for words, and my love for reading (I make a distinction), to that period.
But then I floated further back. I used to attend a kindergarten on the street where I was born, and still live. I was about three, and bounding with curiosity. Just as merrily as I would skip down the road to the little schoolroom housed at the back of the teacher’s home, so I would blithely slip through the gate and skip home when I felt I had had enough. It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy it, but it was a classroom full of children my age, haltingly learning the alphabet chorus, when I was already reading full sentences. The little red West Indian primers were too easy. I was sounding out words in the newspapers, and street signs fascinated me. Two memories: one of sitting with a broadsheet reading aloud while my mother did the ironing, and asking her what certain words meant. The other is of standing on the back seat of the car, looking through the windscreen and reading the colourful signs as we drove by.
Words were treasures from then. They had form and colour and texture, and their meanings could be so intriguing. If I felt all of this from the force-ripe age of three, primary school did not create it, but it certainly facilitated and fostered it.
Thinking about this, I imagined what would have happened to me if my experience at primary school had been replaced by the one I had at St Augustine Girls’ High School. I lasted barely more than three years there. It was a deeply scarring experience that brought me nightmares for years to come. Naïve, unworldly and from a lower-income background (I wouldn’t say poor, because we had the basics, and my agricultural connections were rich), I was astonished and intimidated by the easy sophistication of the school’s culture. Its proximity to the St Augustine campus of the university meant that the inhabitants were the daughters of academics and other professionals. Girls arrived in very fancy rides (in later years they drove themselves), and glistened, but they were not unpleasant. It was the snootiness and pretentiousness of the people in charge that made it horrid. I was a misfit, and made to feel that way. Perhaps they were unconscious of their discriminatory behaviour, perhaps they could not see how damaging it was to those who did not fit the prototype of a prestige school; but even in my youthful innocence, after one particular encounter, I knew I could not bear another day in there.
The upshot was I refused to return, despite my parents’ shame. I registered on my own for O-Levels and A-Levels, and did the exams myself, driven by pure determination. This was an enormously stressful phase of my life, and as I recollect my early interaction with the education system, two possibilities make me wonder. What if I did not have the foundation that had been constructed by my earlier experience? What if instead of the loving Aranjuez environment, I had faced the brutishness of SAGHS first?
I simply wanted to make a point about the impact of a nurturing environment. How many children have been put off learning from unpleasant encounters at school? Childhood matters.
