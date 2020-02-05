I had thought “dotish” would be the best word to describe Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s refusal to make life-saving PREP available for public distribution, but more fitting choices would be “inhumane,” “cruel” and “revolting.”
PREP is an acronym for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis, and it’s the use of this anti-HIV medication that keeps HIV-negative people from becoming infected.
When someone is exposed to HIV through sex or injected drug use, this medicine works to keep the virus from establishing a permanent infection. Its success rate has been, in a word, phenomenal, with most studies reporting 99 per cent reduction in HIV risk. In short, the drug has been extremely effective in reducing the spread of the virus.
In 2018, the United States’ Food and Drug Administration approved the use of PREP and its Centers for Disease Control’s official guidelines recommend PREP for people who are HIV-negative and have had anal or vaginal sex who might be in situations of risk of transmission—sex where condoms were not used or sex with partners who are HIV-positive (or who might not know they are positive). In other words, all kinds of very common situations.
A few months ago, my doctor in Toronto issued a prescription for PREP in response to my persistent paranoia/hypochondria. The drug has shown to be effective even with intermittent treatment, which involved taking two pills two to 24 hours before sex and twice daily after.
Contrary to Minister Deyalsingh’s contention that the distribution of PREP will encourage risky sexual behaviour, months went by before I even opened the bottle of pills prescribed for me. Most often, in the time it would take to get myself to the pill I would lose interest. That’s because casual sex is generally not in my wheelhouse. Growing up in the shadow of the devastation of the HIV/AIDS epidemic probably factored into my own choices, but far less than the general wiring of my desires. The near-guarantee of protection from viral infection did not shift my sexual behaviour one way or the other. When I did eventually reach for the pill bottle, it was for a sexual situation that would have happened anyway, and PREP was there to add a layer of protection. It was a wise, practical and healthy choice that had not a thing to do with morality or changing behaviour.
According to the World Health Organisation, 75 million people have been infected with the HIV virus, and about 32 million people have died of HIV. These deaths are of all kinds of people: gay people, straight people, rich people, poor people, white people, black people. In Trinidad and Tobago, HIV/AIDS was one of the top ten leading causes of death between 1997 and 2007. After peaking at 3.2 per cent in 2003, adult prevalence rates have fallen to 1.1 per cent in 2017, the last year for which data are available. The disease has wiped out some of our brightest lights. Minister Deyalsingh’s not making PREP available to Trinbagonians is a willing violence against them. It’s dotish in other ways too, as the cost of infection, to the individual and to the government, is far heavier than that prevention.
The public distribution of PREP could go a long way in achieving the Prime Minister’s goal, as expressed in the recently issued Green Paper on the National HIV and AIDS Policy 2020-2030, to wipe out infections by the end of the next decade.
When introducing the paper in the House of Representatives last Friday, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy declared, “It is envisaged that the end of AIDS as we know it will be achieved by the year 2030, in keeping with the Government’s national development strategy, our Vision 2030 Framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”
If she and the Prime Minister really mean this commitment to the health of Trinbagonians, somebody needs to put a word in with the man charged with our care.
—Andil Gosine is an Associate Professor at York University in Toronto, and a specialist in issues related to sexuality and sexual rights.