Work on mental health too

Perhaps for the first time since the Covid-19 virus struck the global community, there is more than a proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Favourable results from the roll-out of the vaccines, particularly from Pfizer and the Oxford-AstraZeneca, have shown major cuts in the number of hospitalisations and new infections.
So favourable have been these results in England that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed his government’s road map for the gradual return to normalcy.
This is promising news. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the one to which we have access, seems to be producing success in containing the virus in the United Kingdom—one of our major tourism source markets. At the same time, bookings for overseas summer holidays have shown a six-fold increase over normal bookings.
On both counts, this news may be just what the doctor ordered for our national economic affairs. The vaccine, together with the protocols, may help us contain the local spread of the virus, which may help to reignite the economy.
Whenever the Covid-19 crisis subsides and a semblance of normalcy returns, there will be a major need to repair the economy and handle the mental stress suffered by many of our people as a result of the impact of this most infectious and insidious of viruses.
The creation of vaccines is one of the marvels of modern medicine, and it seems as if the vaccines, combined with the protocols, constitute the only sensible and available solution at this time.
That seems to be a point on which the two major relevant interests—that of the business people and the medical profession—are absolutely agreed on.
President of the Barbados Private Sector Association Edward Clarke, for example, is of the opinion the economy has dried up and that the situation will only change if Barbadians are willing to be vaccinated.
President of the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners Lynda Williams and many of her colleagues have been consistent in putting the case for the medical aspects of this issue and they support the use of the vaccine.
In fact, many of them have set the example by publicly showing their jabs.
But taking the necessary steps to get the economy right will, therefore, have to go hand in hand with the remedial action required to deal with the mental health aspects in the wake of the virus.
The Covid-19 situation has led to increased stress on employers and workers alike. High rates of unemployment have impacted family life. Children have to be fed and the normal expenses of daily life have to be dealt with.
The care packages have helped, but the disruption in social and family life has been significant, and the mental health challenges cannot be cured simply by getting the engines of the economy running again—even at full speed. Specific action is needed.
We have done well in the years since Independence, and many of our younger people would never have undergone or experienced the kind of dislocation now being experienced. Consequently, they may need to be more informed on the coping mechanisms which our older folks have developed.
Moving forward, psychological well-being and mental health must be front-burner issues for public debate and concern.
—Barbados Nation