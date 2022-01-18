Yes we can

The famous astronomer Carl Sagan once wrote, “There are naïve questions, tedious questions, ill phrased questions... But every question is a cry to understand the world. There is no such thing as a dumb question.”
So let us talk about questions, more specifically, Covid questions, starting with those of the vaccine-hesitant. This is a group that actually has many relevant questions—for example, how was the vaccine created so quickly? What are the side effects of the vaccine? Their questions are often underpinned by fear, and that feeling is real! So in attempting to answer their questions, we have to be compassionate and patient.
What about this question of fear? Let’s not sweep that under the rug. As a first step, we have to acknowledge it. Let us all (not just the healthcare professionals) consider taking every opportunity to talk with, rather than talk to, people about their concerns. There is also excellent information on our Ministry of Health’s website, on the Internet and social media—but let’s face it, there is also much that is scary! There are videos that are compelling and slick with some facts, but also with alarming, frightening and unsubstantiated claims. If we take the time to check the facts and the credentials of the presenters, it becomes evident many of them have unscrupulous agendas and are often just seeking fame. Remember—just because it is on the Internet does not mean it is true. In a video that is currently circulating, a “savannah doctor” is saying the vaccine contains intestinal flukes. Now how can that ever be true?
With respect to vaccine side effects, certainly these can occur, but severe side effects are rare. That said, we in the medical profession are duty-bound to respectfully accept and investigate reports of such possible events through established protocols. Understandably, though, it can be difficult to establish cause and effect. For example, if a ruptured appendix occurs the day after vaccination, is it realistic to assume the vaccine caused the rupture? I personally know of a person who developed a stroke on the way to a vaccination centre. Had she arrived earlier and had received the vaccine before her stroke, we would have wondered if the vaccine caused the stroke. This story is not to belittle the very rare serious and sad events that can occur as a result of vaccination, but merely to highlight the difficulty of establishing cause and effect.
A recent UNICEF survey done in Trinidad and Tobago showed that lack of trust (it’s not safe, developed too quickly, do not know what it is) was the main reason for being unvaccinated. Here’s the deal: the mRNA vaccines—like Pfizer, for example—were preceded by 30 years of research, and on that platform the rapid development of these vaccines was facilitated by the urgency of the pandemic, worldwide collaboration and funding. The Sinopharm vaccine was also developed rapidly with techniques that have been utilised for many years to make vaccines like the polio, hepatitis A and the regular flu vaccine.
Then there is the question of vaccine effectiveness. What is irrefutable is that the science is clear that vaccines significantly reduce hospitalisations and deaths. Our national data supports this as strongly as the international data. Initial vaccination with Sinopharm is 78-per cent effective, and with Pfizer 94-per cent effective, in preventing severe disease and hospitalisation, but there will always be a percentage who do not develop a robust response to vaccination. In addition, effectiveness can wane with age and time, highlighting the importance of booster vaccinations. Thankfully, over 99,000 people here in Trinidad and Tobago have already answered the call to receive booster shots. Good job, let’s keep it up!
Questions are also important within the scientific and medical community. In fact, questions and questioning are the bedrock of science, and so we in the medical and basic science fields also have to remember to keep our minds open and avoid the danger of falling into “group think”. But, do you know who has no questions? The virus! We now have Omicron, which is on the verge of surging here in Trinidad. Omicron will infect many people very quickly and for most with a soft touch. However, there will still be a vulnerable group of mainly unvaccinated people, many with comorbidities (the most common being obesity), who will still end up in hospital.
Omicron is going to explode on the background of the current Delta surge with emergency rooms that are already full, elective surgeries that are greatly reduced and cancer diagnoses that are already delayed. Omicron may or may not be the variant that will take us out of this pandemic which has done so much harm to our health, economy and education, but the fact is we are still in a pandemic. There are still too many who are vulnerable even if natural immunity is taken into consideration.
After two years we are all tired, and even though we are starting to try to live with Covid, it does not mean we can let our guard down. Keep wearing masks, especially around our older relatives, keep sanitising, keep distancing and keep vaccinating, which brings me to my last question:
Is it too late to consider a massive first-dose vaccination push at the community level? We are told that first-dose vaccinations have stalled (our national average last week was 900 shots per day). So, maybe we should, despite the difficulties, consider innovative ways to tackle vaccine hesitancy and to roll out more first-dose vaccinations? By “we”, I mean all ah we, not just the Government, not just the Ministry of Health. Mass vaccination was successfully augmented last year with private sector/public sector collaboration.
How about another public/private partnership to pull off a big, fast, hard push to reach those in the community? “All ah we” could include, Ministry of Health experts, business sector leaders, IT experts, psychologists, army expertise, PR experts, event planners, medical doctors including community doctors and GPs, dentists, pharmacists, mobile units, etc.
Pandemics are about communities and not individuals. Every jab is a potential life saved! Trinidad and Tobago, can we do this? Yes we can, it’s not too late!
Dr Maria Bartholomew is a gastroenterologist