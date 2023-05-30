Yet another article on AI

WE salute all victims of revenge porn who have chosen not to cower and hide but to bravely take the fight to their criminal abusers.

We note the constitutional action filed on behalf of a group of underage girls and young women by the civil society organisation, Humanitarian Foundation for Positive Social Change (HFPSC). The group is claiming that the rights of the 25 women represented are being violated by the apparent unwillingness of the police to investigate their clients’ complaints, leaving them exposed to continued torment by the predators.