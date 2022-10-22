Yet another disaster

In its statement on the Vincent Nelson fiasco, the Law Association (LATT) described Faris Al-Rawi as a “political office holder” when he occupied the position of attorney general. Will LATT so describe the present occupant, Reginald Armour, SC, who was appointed to the position by the Prime Minister and political leader of the People’s National Movement? For, LATT is calling on Armour to issue “a full and unambiguous statement” over the indemnity deal struck between former AG Faris Al-Rawi and Vincent Nelson, KC, in 2017.
Is LATT being realistic? Will Armour speak fully and frankly to the nation about the behaviour of a Cabinet colleague? Will politics trump truth for the umpteenth time in Trinidad and Tobago?
Politics has already been the driving force in this, another disaster unfolding in this country. It started at the very inception of the tenure of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in 2015, at which time the late Malcolm Jones, favoured son of PNM administrations, figured prominently.
During his tenure, former prime minister Patrick Manning had appointed Jones executive chairman of Petrotrin with a free hand to establish a gas-to-liquids (GTL) plant. The cost moved from an initial US$88 million and reached US$240 million. The plant never came to fruition.
In 2013, during the People’s Partnership administration, new management at Petrotrin filed a lawsuit against Jones, seeking to recover roughly $1.2 billion from the failed GTL project. Petrotrin claimed Jones had not heeded multiple warnings about the plant. The court action was being pursued by then-attorney general Anand Ramlogan, with Vincent Nelson leading the legal team.
The government changed on September 7, 2015, and just one month later, on October 8, the new Cabinet, under new PM Rowley, rehabilitated Malcolm Jones, approving his appointment to the PM’s Standing Committee on Energy.
Three days before, Nelson, sensing the direction of the wind, had changed his 2012 opinion that Jones had a case to answer, and opined the former chairman had a good chance of defending the lawsuit, paving the way for Jones’ new appointment and for the Government to drop the matter against him.
They did drop it. In 2016, amateurish new AG Faris Al-Rawi announced that his office and Petrotrin had taken the decision to withdraw the case against Jones based on advice from the company’s lawyers headed by flip-flopping Nelson.
But Rowley, to stave off accusations of political interference, had his office issue a statement that “this particular matter was never the subject of Cabinet or Government involvement, but solely a matter between Petrotrin and its legal advisors”.
Did anyone buy it? Certainly not the Privy Council which, stunned by Jones’ volte-face, concluded politics did influence the decision to discontinue the case.
And politics continued to drive matters. In October 2017, Al-Rawi, usurping the DPP’s role, negotiated an indemnity deal with Nelson in exchange for his notarised statement about a “kick-back” scheme he was involved in with Anand Ramlogan and former Opposition senator Gerald Ramdeen. For his co-operation, Nelson would receive almost $11 million in outstanding legal fees from the State.
Surely Al-Rawi had to find approval from his political boss, Dr Rowley, for these political manoeuvrings? The police certainly think so and asked Al-Rawi pointedly: “Did you discuss the Vincent Nelson case with anyone in Government as might be expected with a case involving Anand Ramlogan?”
Al-Rawi responded: “Yes, I discussed this case with the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley” and other ministers whom he named. Indeed it seems inconceivable the Prime Minister would not have known of the unprecedentedly generous terms of Al-Rawi’s indemnity, including freedom from prosecution and other lavish assurances, all supported by a non-disclosure agreement.
Tellingly, DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, distanced himself from this agreement, his involvement with Nelson being only the plea deal after Nelson faced corruption charges in 2019 and agreed to testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen. He was spared jail time, but fined TT$2.5 million.
The whole thing capsized when Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Stuart Young shared the indemnity with Britain’s National Crime Agency. Nelson claimed breach of the agreement and filed a lawsuit against the Government for damages amounting to $100 million.
He is also refusing to testify against Ramlogan and Ramdeen until his civil claim is determined by the court. On October 10 this year, the DPP discontinued the case against Ramlogan and Ramdeen because of Nelson’s new position. The man wants his $100 million which experts say the Government must pay. Unbelievable!
What a disastrous group we have running this country! Rowley lavishly declared his faith in Nelson last year, thundering to party faithful, “You know who Nelson is? Nelson is a British Queen’s Counsel! No ordinary person, a British Queen’s Counsel!” How foolish!
For seven years, this bungling bunch of visionless incompetents have been completely out of their depths, totally unequal to the unprecedented economic and social challenges facing the nation. The fruits of their inadequacy are abundantly evident in the disastrous conditions prevailing in every aspect of national life. Now add yet another disaster!