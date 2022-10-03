In 2010, users of Apple’s new iPhone noticed that gripping their device by its metal edge caused the reception to drop. That’s the natural way of holding a mobile phone, but Apple was reluctant to concede an antenna design flaw.
“Just avoid holding it in that way,” Apple CEO Steve Jobs wrote in an email.
Apple would effectively admit their error by giving away a rubber bumper to everyone who bought the phone. It solved the problem of users inadvertently blocking the signal. But their reflex was to blame the customer.
Since the budget presentation, various actors in and around the Government have been giving off strong Apple 2010 vibes. We’re experiencing economic and other pains because we’re doing it wrong. It was a kind of Insensitivity Olympics, in which they seemed to be vying to come across as the most out of touch. Write to me at my email handle below and tell me who you think won gold.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was asked whether increased gas prices bolstered the case for working from home (WfH). He said in effect that the country had neither the infrastructure nor the discipline for it.
In this space, we’ve done deep dives into the question of flexible working – from the unsustainability of “The daily Great Trek” on August 9, to challenging public and private sector outfits to take a hard look at moving more work out of the capital, on August 30.
WfH is a nuanced question, and deserved more thoughtful consideration from the PM. It’s not one-size-fits-all, and there’s no one blanket answer. It’d suit some employers and employees, and not others.
The infrastructure answer was vague. As many people pointed out in response, they were able to do WfH during lockdown. Not that Rowley’s point should be outright dismissed. Some IT departments don’t want their company’s sensitive documents relayed over employees’ less than optimally secure home WiFi networks. In a previous work life in London, my company issued something called an RSA token, by which you had to enter changeable codes to further secure the remote work environment.
Many companies don’t need that level of document security, given the nature of the WfH work their employees did, but an enabling infrastructure is a thing.
Worse was to come, when the PM said that people chose to drive at peak travel times “for no good reason”. All over the country, jaws hit the floor. That crawl traffic burns more gas is true. But joining it is unavoidable.
Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe said her message on sacrifices got distorted. News desks have a duty to look into such claims and issue corrective relief if necessary. But any message on sacrifices at this time is going to land badly. Items bought with $800 that used to fill our shopping carts can now be carried in smaller push baskets. Folks buy $40 in gas to get them through a couple of days. Even the better off folks in the middle class are taking fewer holidays. Many are already making sacrifices.
Pressed by a TV reporter as she sat in the back seat of her chauffeur-driven car, Cudjoe referred to her full statement, and then – get this – she wound up the window. Optics, Shamfa. How much more loftily above it all did you look?
Our leaders shouldn’t speak of sacrifices without preceding it with the word “shared”. For example, “I’ve reduced my staff from five to three. One was redeployed; one retired and wasn’t replaced. Everyone, including me, is sharing an increased load.” This is how you do it.
From my interactions with her, most recently as the moderator of a post-budget discussion by the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce a few years ago, I found Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon to be likeable, personable, smart, well-briefed, and unstuffy. Business leaders say that she’s accessible and easy to work with.
However, in a post-budget debate, Gopee-Scoon said, “I never heard any complaints about the bus not running on time.” That may be because, Senator, your natural constituency is captains of business and industry. They don’t take the bus.
MP Keith Scotland suggested in Parliament that we explore using coalpots if we don’t have cooking gas; and said he’d ride a bike to work for the dual advantage of saving gas and losing weight.
If that’s not an invitation to news editors to station a photographer outside of the gentleman’s place of work to see if he’s walking the talk – or more to the point, riding the ride – I don’t know what is. I give him two days – two days of cars shaving his right leg as they whiz past. Of boiling morning sun. Of finding out that Port of Spain was not like other cities with plentiful and safe bicycle lanes.
Let’s be fair, though. All of the people cited said much else besides. It must be frustrating to them that their other perfectly reasonable points got lost. To me, it looks more of a failure of communication. Was there a pre-budget huddle at which the Finance Minister briefed everyone on the likely talking points coming out of the budget, and the tough questions they’d face?
The income tax exemptions are good news for many families. Why not show us how the savings for the Singh and Smith families mean X more dollars towards their weekly food bill?
The Government seemed unprepared in its post-budget messaging.
The author is a communications consultant.
Email orin@oringordon.com.