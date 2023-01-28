Youth lost: a tragedy writ large

What is teenage life if not fun as we explore new boundaries? You meet new secondary school friends and, with that, you form new relationships, including romantic ones. You try thinking independently for the first time, even as there is a confusing rush of hormones never before experienced.
What is life as a young adult in your 20s and early 30s? Is it not to experiment with life and to get to know yourself? To be curious and to break free even more from parents? Trying to get a career and some financial independence form part of the pressures you face. Life is ahead! It is full of promise. But is that true for all our nation’s under-35s? Do they all have this experience?
Reading the newspapers over the last month, we witness a very different and harsh story unfolding. Thirty-three of these young people have been killed from Christmas Eve to now. Judging from newspaper reports, we can estimate that 20 per cent of them were “collateral damage”: innocents caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Have we observed that the killers, most in the same age group, now kill with a barrage of bullets?
These stories expose the circling Trinidadian sadness. Let us be frank about our own experiences growing up: it is not that we did not take risks. We did. Rule breaking is and has always been a young people thing. Because our brains were not fully developed, we did not see the whole picture and took undue risks. Then we had more involved parents, teachers and other support systems.
Now the life of many youths is lived in a harsh environment where survival depends on being “tough”. The threat of violence is ever-present and stressful. There is no love there; that stress leads to the expression of negative sentiments and feelings. The sense of abandonment and the uncaring environment cause untold damage.
Have we read the tales of the Mayaro school principal detailing the struggles of one of the slain thieves? Have we understood the pain of the other one who lost both parents and made a jail? (Express, January 26.) This is not a case of excusing crime, but an appeal for us not to simply rejoice at the deaths of young offenders.
Given our experience with Jehlano Romney, why do we still allow our police officers not to wear body cameras? Focused deterrence is imperative, but playing on the edge of reckless policing without accountability does not lead to stable, safe communities.
Crime is a proxy for a general societal malaise. We know in our bones that something is wrong, and we lash out at everyone else. We hang our hat on crime as though that is the reason for how we feel. We accuse anyone who seeks to have a reasoned discussion about crime of being pro-the criminals.
Our confusion, fear, and knowing things are not going right drive us to support poor policy. We vaguely acknowledge the expansion of gangs and the unchecked flow of drugs and guns. Our tragic school environment is brushed off. We ignore that 2022 marked the highest number of solved homicide cases in the country’s history (Express, January 2)!
Criminals are not born but are made. We, the society, make them. We should recall this line from My Fair Lady, “The difference between a lady and a flower girl is not how she behaves, but how she is treated.” How do we treat our young? Apart from being indifferent to their plight, we merrily steal what is their birthright and then get offended when things turn sour.
When we read the FIU report, did we consider that our society is robbed of its capacity to create a better life? Finance Minister Colm Imbert reported $1.9 billion—the equivalent of our then-fuel subsidy—in suspicious transactions and activity reports at the end of September 2022. Does our Fraud Division have the resources to tackle this situation? Who is stealing this? No little black boy draws a gun to steal that. With a wink from us, others do that.
When our business class privatises the profit and pushes the losses onto the Government with a long trail—from CL Financial to the post-Covid financial statements—do we connect that to our crime situation and abject poverty that stares many in the face?
Apart from calling on the Government to act, what can we do? There is a role for adult men to intervene in the lives of the young, to interpret life for them. Consider the Arima North Secondary football team, which won promotion to the League, as a prime example. This team played undefeated, except for a loss on penalties in the Intercol, for the whole season. The only team to achieve this.
The business community and the other bandwagonists are proud but hesitate to put a cent into supporting the poor boys, who have no well-placed daddies.
How to keep these schoolboys in school and playing sports? Do we only want entertainment but do not want to provide resources to encourage them and their male support team? Should they give up and become headaches for Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar?
We could do better. We must save our youth today to sleep better tonight.
—Noble Philip