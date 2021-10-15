A manner of speech

Who can deny the marvels of our cuisine that has incorporated the roots and stems from various cultures? Cricket, the English game, has been transformed by its interactions with different peoples. A banner proudly displayed at regional matches proclaims, “It’s Our Game”. Maybe it is, maybe not; but it is a declaration of ownership of something transplanted.
Among those who responded to my column was a Trinidadian who has been living for all of his adulthood in England.
“I was educated at one of South Trinidad’s prestige schools during the ’60s & ’70s, shipped off to the UK in my late teens where I graduated with several degrees. I was forced to appreciate the difference between Trini English and Queen’s English during my time in the UK, switching between the two was a learnt skill. My West Indian friends laughing at my description of green bananas as ‘green fig’ and beginning a sentence with the words ‘It have’ are only a few of many examples. While I agreed with some of what you have said, my curiosity was aroused by a comment you made towards the end of your article: ‘We mark our Independence but we still hang about under Colonial flags, wha exactly yuh mean by dat?’”
I told him I was referring to the way we give more privilege or authority or respect to things that are of Colonial origin—of English roots, and I felt we still treat them as superior. He wanted examples.
Last week Friday, during the second session of the budget debate in the Parliament chamber, I found one. The Chaguanas MP, Vandana Mohit, was making a contribution and had referred to people going on “walkabouts”. She was making a point about traffic congestion, but before she could finish her sentence, she was interrupted. It was the Arouca Maloney MP, Camille Robinson-Regis. “Madame Speaker, I just want to invoke Standing Order 8 and just to remind the Member that the language of the House continues to be English. So if the Member could speak more English, we’d be happy. Thank you,” she said demurely. “Thank you very much.”
Understandably confused, the Chaguanas MP asked, “Am I speaking Spanish?”
The Arouca MP cited the use of “walkabout” as one of the transgressions. I admit I did not listen to anything further in that debate. Apart from my distaste for what seemed as more of an attack at the homespun tenor of the Chaguanas MP’s speech—the kind of contempt one hears from urban groups over rural accents—I was turned off by the declaration that the language of the Trinidad and Tobago House of Parliament was English.
Which English? Whose English? What was its point? You might conclude that it emanated from snobbery, or that it was merely a crude attempt to hijack the opposing MP’s presentation. Either way, it was disrespectful, and even if that is the general nature of exchanges within the House, it is vulgar. Further, to me, it constitutes a measure of contempt for our language, our Trinidadian way of speaking, and a kind of archaic reverence for the colonial English. No wonder we flounder in the face of our contemporary challenges.
If this seems to be nitpicking about the use of language, it is simply that I see these as expressions of thought processes, and mindsets.
Our regional dialects sparkle with wit and imagery. There is something lyrical and poetic in the tones and lilts that is so revealing. You can tell much about a person in the way they express themselves. Quite by chance, I was sent this clip of a young woman, Afeisha Khan’s, Facebook post, which I transcribed because it was striking in how sedately she delivered it, and what she was saying in her video. Among the tags was this: Afeisha’s exotic nails.
“So hear wha going on. If me ain doin nails, ah cleanin a house. If me ain cleanin a house, ah paintin. If me ain paintin, I doin sometin. If me ain doin sometin, I goin on ah house call, like to do a pedicure; sometin, yuh know? Sometin. Look wha I doin right now. Workin. Yuh see wha I ha to do? Not just one trade. So whenever allyuh feelin like, oh, allyuh doh want to do dis wuk, an da wuk and de nex wuk, it ha no shame in yuh game. Wha ever yuh do an yuh makin money an yuh bills payin, it have nobody dat could laugh at yuh. Hear wha I tellin yuh. Doh watch me like no big nail tech. Dis wa I does be doin sometimes. (She pans the phone camera back so you can see that she is sitting on the rim of a bathtub, cleaning it.) Cleanin, paintin. So step up allyuh game and stop bein broken, ladies, an beggin man. Yuh dig! Work for your own. Geh yuh own.”
Eloquently and simply, she offered insight into a way of life, and constructive advice, using a Trinidadian voice, without the misplaced and condescending tone of colonial times. I could listen to her all Parliament long.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com