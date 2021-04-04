Covid must not win the war

I am becoming more and more convinced that sooner or later the Grand Master, the Supreme Commander of the Universe, will renounce his citizenship of Trinidad and Tobago.
Dual citizenship may not be an option. The consequences of such a decision remains unpredictable. So far our small piece of the planet has been spared from any major national disaster. From Slavery and Indentureship to Independence to Republicanism, our beautiful and bountiful piece of the planet has been spared from the major disasters that has so adversely affected the five continents—earthquakes and typhoons in the East and Far East, not to ignore the murderous conflicts in the Middle East; beautiful and prosperous Australia has fallen victim to fires and endless flooding.
Wealthy North America, the scientific capital of the Universe has not escaped nature’s acts of destruction. From the fires in California, the tornadoes and flooding in the Midwest to the recent Texas disaster, the USA has not been spared.
Central and South America with their massive landslides, and historical ruthless dictators continue to be one of the biggest problems facing the neighbouring USA, becoming the migrant capital of the world.
The once powerful European Continent, the mother of modern western civilisation, the victim of two World Wars is today one of the worst victims of Covid-19, displaying a level of indiscipline and ignorance that has left them with a level of exposure and vulnerability that continues to be unexplainable.
The proverbial Dark Continent -11 million square miles- historically has been victims of all the disasters mentioned above, too numerous to mention. This is the world we know. The world, not the ancient or medieval world. This is the modern world, the world that science and technology has taken us beyond our wildest dreams. It is against this background that we in T&T continue to believe that the Grand Master, the Supreme Commander of the Universe, is a Trini.
So far, we have escaped these destructive acts of nature. We have become so convinced of our invulnerability that we take every threat of disaster with humour or the proverbial grain of salt. So far, the pandemic has adversely affected the entire universe, claiming over 2,854,767 lives, and adversely affected the entire world’s economy—from Moscow to the USA, Europe to Asia, to little Tuvalu. Lockdowns have become the order of the day , making us victims of cabin fever.
Our Government, whether we support them or not, with the full support of our medical experts has so far successfully managed and controlled this deadly destructive, unprecedented monster. Our Government has with almost maximum precision followed the advice of our medical experts and the international scientific data available, much to the satisfaction of the international experts and generally the national community. What more can we ask the Supreme Commander of the Universe for? What would the critics and the condemners would have done? Ignore and/or reject the advice of the scientific world?
However, we move to what we all hope is the end of the crisis, with our usual historical unlimited capacity for bacchanal, mischief and the chronic curse of engaging in race baiting, fanning fires that I have previously warned we cannot out.
We’re hopefully proceeding to the end of the tunnel with the arrival of the long-awaited vaccine; instead of uniting not with the PNM, not with the Government, but with our medical experts whose advice have been rigidly observed—inclusive of our diplomatic experts. Instead of leaving those who have successfully guided us through the crisis to complete the job, again we choose to engage in the abuse of the democratic process “Free Speech’’, political prostitution and political expediency at the expense of the national interest.
It was Michelle Obama who said “When they go low, we go high.” Today we choose to break the National Limbo Record by engaging in senseless political rhetoric that can only retard the success and gains we have achieved.
As a political activist since 1946, I understand only too well politicians’ natural desire to capitalise on its opponents’ errors assumed or otherwise. However, when a national crisis, and unprecedented disaster with the magnitude of Covid-19 threatens to destroy not only our standard of living, but our very existence, it is time to put country before politics and party’s loyalty and display our patriotism; to not engage in Trumpism that has and continues to cost the USA more lives and injuries than the wars in Vietnam, Korea and Afghanistan. What a price the USA is paying for its failure to recognise the old adage: “At all times ignorance must be guided by intelligence”. Not Trumpism. Ignorance seldom goes unpunishable.
As responsible patriotic citizens we must ensure that the Master avoids renouncing citizenship and continues to protect us from nature’s unpredictabilities, while recognising the old Proverb: “What don’t miss you, don’t pass you.”
To my fellow citizens, all I ask of you is to follow the advice and instructions of those who have so far taken the SS Trinbago to a relatively enviable journey. And thank the Supreme Commander of the Universe for Drs Parasram, Hinds, Richards, Trotman and all the rest engaged in this thankless sacrifice. The inevitable political war can and will continue once our soldiers have survived the pandemic.
Just remember, God don’t like ugly! Covid-19 must not win the war.