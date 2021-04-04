IF your business employs University of the West Indies (The UWI) graduates, pay up.
Directed at the private sector, that is among the counter recommendations released last week by the West Indies Group of University Teachers Jamaica (WIGUT) in response to radical proposals for the restructuring of The UWI contained in a governance report.
The Report of the Chancellor’s Commission on Governance at The UWI has recommended the doubling of student fees and a drastic overhaul of the university’s administrative structure, among many other changes. The commission found an indebted, mismanaged and dysfunctional regional organisation. Its recommendations are currently under review.
WIGUT-Jamaica is the trade union representing academic, senior administrative and professional staff of The UWI in Jamaica and all other contributing territories, except T&T and Barbados.
It is puzzling, said the union in its 16-page submission, how students could be expected to pay twice the amount in tuition fees when they cannot even pay current amounts. According to the Commission’s report, students owe The UWI $309.5 million (Bds$92.047 million) as at July 2019.
“Private sector businesses, especially the larger ones, receive a benefit above and beyond that enjoyed by ordinary individuals living in Jamaica and who pay taxes inclusive of the education tax,” said WIGUT-Jamaica. “Businesses employing university graduates, particularly large businesses, increase their productivity by virtue of having such educated people working for them. They derive this as an additional and very large benefit from higher education. However, they pay the same percentage in education tax as businesses which employ few or no university graduates.”
It proposes that “large- and medium-sized businesses employing more than a set number of university graduates should be obliged to make, through a 0.5 per cent charge on their graduate worker payroll, contribution to a higher education tuition fee pool that would fund the tuition fees of students from families in the bottom 30 per cent of household income,” said the union.
The union said the commissioners believe that “penniless students, already wisely reluctant to take loans for the 20 per cent of tuition fee, will take loans from such a fund to pay increased tuition fees, increased to 40 per cent of cost.”
It went on to demonstrate how the student-loan funding model in the US and UK left students with onerous repayments.
“We take the position that, instead, the private sector beneficiaries of the productive skills of university graduates should carry that burden.”
Government debt
WIGUT-Jamaica said the government of Jamaica has made annual block payments to The UWI that are far short of their 80 per cent.
“What needed to be said clearly in the report but was not, is that the UWI would be able to balance its books and be in a financially sound position if governments and students had paid the sums agreed to as part of the funding arrangement,” it said. “This is not to ignore or downplay the many areas of structural and operational deficiency addressed by the report…Of the two parties unable to pay their agreed share of tuition costs, the student is to be saddled with the additional burden!”
It added that 80 per cent cost carried by 17 Caribbean governments comes from taxes paid by all.
The governance report found The UWI is owed $2.46 billion by governments as at July 2019.
The union is asking the Jamaica government to issue a tax-free higher education bond, the proceeds of which should be made available over a five-year period to compensate for Jamaica’s shortfall in contributions to The UWI over the past decade or more.
This should be in addition to meeting its 80 per cent commitment to the institution.
The union also proposes Covid-19 emergency grants for the next academic year.
It made no mention of the debt related to The UWI’s unfunded employee pension, calculated in the commission’s report as $1.5 billion as of July 2019.
Don’t shrink, grow
WIGUT-Jamaica’s package of proposals to sustain The UWI diverge ideologically from the those recommended by the commission. It guards the public good performed by The UWI and recommends the expansion rather than downsizing of the institution.
“If, from the Jamaican perspective, The UWI cannot shrink its way out of its financial problems, consideration should be given to it growing its way out of its problems,” it said.
It added that Jamaica has an especially high stake in the future of The UWI since half of the six million people in the contributing countries of the region reside in Jamaica. And, it said, Jamaica is lagging behind in higher education (27.8 per cent in 2013) compared to the rest of the Caribbean and Latin America (43.2 per cent in 2013).
It suggests expansion of post-graduate programmes would increase revenue.
“The blind spot in the report is the treatment of postgraduate programmes. At no point in the report is there a recognition of any distinction between undergraduate and postgraduate students. This blindness has severe consequences for the quality of the report in relation to recommendations on extracting the institution from the financial crisis facing it,” said WIGUT-Jamaica.
The union calculated that a student body of 5,000 full time postgraduates would generate $5.17B in tuition fees, roughly the same tuition fee revenue as would be produced by 18,000 undergraduates.
“We obviously are not proposing to convert the Mona Campus student body into being predominantly postgraduate. We have rather used the example to illustrate how a deliberate and targeted expansion of the postgraduate segment of the student population, specifically in the non-UGC programmes, could resolve the financial crisis facing the Mona Campus.”
It suggests that an additional 4,000 undergraduates at Mona, in those faculties with spare capacity in plant and academic staff, could generate additional net income of one billion Jamaican dollars annually.
“Foreign students pay between five and eight times more than most contributing country students for the vast majority of programmes offered. Yet these fees are a fraction of the fees many students pay for a university education in their home countries. Given the high global ranking of The UWI, this means that a serious drive to recruit 1,000 additional students from non-contributing countries has a good chance of being successful. Such a drive would add up to $1.5 billion to the annual revenues of the campus,” WIGUT calculated.
Recruitment
Everything hangs on student recruitment, said WIGUT-Jamaica. Revenue will only increase if there is a level of focus and organisation put into the student recruitment thrust.
It proposes that the quality assurance system as run from The UWI Vice Chancellery should, “with urgent and immediate effect” be expanded to include the whole process from student recruitment through application to acceptance and entry to the campus.
“There should, by May 2021, be a quality assurance review carried out for the Mona Campus with the recommendations implemented immediately and a review of the measures put in place by November 2021. The aim here is to ensure that the entire recruitment process is reformed and ready, fit for purpose, for the 2022-2023 recruitment cycle which begins in November 2021.”
Reduce cost
The primary method of reducing cost suggested by the union is a central technological platform for Mona, Cave Hill, St Augustine and the Open Campus for the delivery of all classes/lectures/courses across the entire university.
“What this would mean, in practical terms, is that, over time, as the system of lecture delivery is standardised and technologically integrated across all campuses, one lecturer – instead of four – on any one of UWI’s four campuses, would be delivering the lecture to all the campuses,” it said.
“This would result in existing academic staff being able to teach many more students, without any increase in the number of hours of preparation and lecture delivery.”
This would involve additional staff and IT capability as well as “a substantial increase in academic salaries as a consequence of the technologically integrated teaching and learning platform”, it proposes.
Administrative reforms
The union supported the report’s recommendations for greater accountability, transparency and the removal of conflicts of interests. It also supported using chairpersons from outside The UWI on key decision-making bodies.
“By far, the most important of the caveats is the following: The proposed outside chair should not have been active in politics, whether in government or in opposition, for at least 10-14 years prior to being appointed. In addition, the list of potential chairpersons should be made up of a broad slate of individuals in civil society, the private sector inclusive of representatives from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and alumni. These chairpersons would be required to recuse themselves on any university matter linked to a business or other organisation they might happen to be associated with.”
Toxic democracy
To the report’s finding that THE UWI culture is toxic, WIGUT-Jamaica sees that as a consequence of democracy.
“The report is responding to the problems created by the democratic structure of The UWI which involves large decision-making bodies with ‘everybody’ as part of decision making. The structure is unwieldy and decision making slow. However, narrowing representation at each level of the process without ensuring that the representatives are accountable to those committees or bodies at the lower level whom they represent, is a recipe for, put euphemistically, rule by an unaccountable elite,” it said.
As for chronic absenteeism at meetings, the union said that “should not be used an excuse to do away with this inherently democratic structure.”
It ended that the “noise surrounding the debate on the Chancellor’s Commission on Governance Report should not be allowed to distract us.”