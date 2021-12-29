Saga of the party boat

The saga of last Sunday’s adventures on the MV Ocean Pelican is shaping up to be a thriller featuring a high-profile cast of characters, some shady dealings and an as-yet-unscripted conclusion.
A core mystery to be solved is: when is a boat-full of partying people not a party boat but a floating restaurant? The answer suggested by the comments from the vessel’s managing director, Adrian Scoon, is when it is docked and not sailing. However, the Public Health Regulations split no hairs on the issue, stating rather baldly that “it shall be an offence... for any person to... operate a party boat...” during the pandemic.
All the characters in this episode of “things that make you go hmmm in T&T” should have no problem understanding the public attraction they provide as persons either in high office or enjoying a high profile.
Top billing is reserved for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and businessman Scoon, a son of the Minister of Industry and Trade, Paula Gopee-Scoon. Enjoying second-tier billing are Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob. Rounding off the team is the large cast of bit players in the role of feters, entertainers and off-duty police officers who were caught in Sunday’s police dragnet at Anchorage and shuttled off to the Carenage Police Station. All were released pending further police investigation to determine whether they had breached the law and, if so, should be charged for an offence punishable by a fine of $250,000 or six months’ imprisonment.
In his defence, AG Al-Rawi was quick to take centre stage to deny having any role in advising Scoon on how to get around the law banning party boats. Offering a point-by-point rebuttal of Scoon’s assertion in a letter to Health Minister Deyalsingh that he had acted on the AG’s advice, Al-Rawi said he gave no legal advice to Scoon whatsoever and had NEVER (his emphasis) seen, or authorised Scoon’s letter to the Minister of Health. Further, that Scoon had since apologised to him, acknowledging that the AG had given him no legal advice and that he, Scoon, “regretted the inconvenience caused”.
Given his past record of stout denial in the face of facts, AG Al-Rawi should understand if some of his words are received with a grain of salt. However, if he is to be taken at his word, then businessman Adrian Scoon could be up a creek for misrepresentation of the facts. We look forward to seeing how the next episode unfolds with the findings of the police investigation.
On the sidelines of the main storyline is an intriguing sub-plot that may yet come to dominate this drama. It involves the off-duty police officers who allegedly checked out their service-issued guns to conduct private security services on the Ocean Pelican and who, when investigating officers boarded the vessel, quickly switched roles to appear as if they were on police duty. Also eagerly anticipated is the sequel to this— whether a probe will be conducted by the TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau and the outcome.