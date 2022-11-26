2023, a year to rebuild

With this latest round of flooding the Government should now be fully awake to the seriousness of the problems caused by a season of relentless rainfall. It should recognise that the problems far exceed the capacity of any pothole-repair programme, and that what is needed is nothing less than road reconstruction, land stabilisation, an updated national physical development plan, enforcement of planning and building regulations—including against the State where required, and an effective national flood mitigation and adaptation plan.
This rainy season has provided a dramatic reality check of what it means to live on two small islands with a network of rivers feeding in and out of the sea around us. Small islands are particularly vulnerable to the weather phenomena associated with climate change, but none is as vulnerable as the islands that have been careless in their treatment of the land.
If we fail to address these problems over the next dry season, and if the 2023 rainy season proves to be a repeat of this year’s, the dangers and disruption will be far worse.
The authorities have never been serious about physical planning and infrastructure, which explains the lax enforcement of regulations. However, with the dangers now staring us in the face, T&T can no longer afford to be casual.
The biggest challenge in every sphere is the lack of political will to address and manage critical problems all the way to outcomes of success. Regardless of hue and stripe, politicians are driven by the election cycle and are forever chasing the next bloc of votes. Because maintenance is never as sexy as ribbon cutting, there is a compulsion towards shiny new things at the expense of the old that are in need of care and support.
This must change. Next year, 2023, must be the year to strengthen the built environment and to get serious about enforcement. The scale of degradation that is contributing to widespread flooding cannot be attributed only to squatters and small farmers, but to big land developers in both the private and public sectors. As with so much else, the regulatory authorities do not have the muscle to stand against orders from on high. When overwhelmed by the consequences of its failures, governments rail against the population as if the people were ungovernable, never reflecting on their own capacity to govern.
Very soon, a calculation must be made of the financial and social impact of Rainy Season 2022. Factored into it must be the damage to public and private infrastructure, the cost of disruption of business and the education system, the destruction of crops and property, and the impact on the public’s health and on the health system, among other things.
We are loath to call for the establishment of another Government-appointed committee of experts knowing the limited attention span of politicians in office. However, given the serious and multi-faceted nature of the problem, it is difficult to see how the problem can be tackled quickly and effectively without expert input in a plan strong enough to override the weaknesses of politically expedient decision-making.