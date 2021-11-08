$230m Train 1 wreck

Almost as an aside to his report on COP26, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley all but pronounced the death of Atlantic LNG’s Train 1. His admission has come ten months after majority owners, Shell and BP pulled their plugs on Train 1, indicating there was no gas to support its continued operation and no business case to support its continuation.
To the astonishment of some, State-owned National Gas Company which has a 10 per cent stake in Train 1, countered with a rescue plan under which NGC would fund 100 per cent of the cost of keeping Train 1 alive for the duration of 2021.
Where Shell and BP saw no gas, NGC saw a potential supply line drawing gas diverted from its downstream clients at Point Lisas. These were clients engaged in active and advanced gas price negotiations and were resisting NGC’s attempt to pass on the price increase to which it was committed following the agreement struck between Dr Rowley and producers during his 2017 trip to Houston.
NGC’s Train 1 rescue plan was based on the calculation that the Covid-hit ammonia and methanol market would remain depressed and would prompt its downstream clients into “economic shutdown” which is an option contractually available to them when product prices fall below a defined threshold.
Unlike NGC which has a take-or-pay contract with the upstreamers, the downstream companies have no such obligation and can stop the clock on gas payments to NGC by invoking economic shutdowns.
As it turned out, NGC’s Train 1 high-risk rescue plan backfired when the gas that NGC was counting on failed to materialise. By the end of May, the State enterprise had thrown US$32.9 million (roughly TT$230 million) behind Train 1 with no sign of gas. Another US$6 million is said to have been racked up for the period June-July which was not paid as scheduled.
In early August, Atlantic terminated the funding arrangements giving the requisite two days’ notice to NGC effective August 5, 2021.
Throughout it all, and for months thereafter, the Government denied reports of the disastrous outcome of NGC’s investment in keeping Train 1 alive, insisting it was the subject of ongoing confidential negotiations. Not satisfied with pulling wool over the public’s eyes, a campaign was unleashed against journalist Curtis Williams seeking to undermine the credibility of his reporting. No less a personage than the prime minister threw words from a political platform.
Given Dr Rowley’s staunch support for the president of NGC the public has no reason to expect accountability in this matter. Perhaps, because the train of events started with Dr Rowley’s 2017 agreement to the payment of higher gas prices.
A notable aspect of the Train 1 misadventure is the role of the NGC board which was at first not convinced by the management’s plan but eventually approved the risky venture while securing itself with a personal and questionable indemnity.
The wastage of $230 million at a publicly-owned enterprise should trigger a full and independent investigation. However, given the governance failure and collapse of check-and-balances, there may be no one to bell this cat.