501 and counting

With murders crossing the 500 threshold yesterday, the Government’s baffling silence on crime has now become downright eerie.
Roughly five months ago, in the midst of a weekend killing spree that took 12 lives, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley admitted the Government’s anti-crime efforts had achieved little impact, and that the time may have come for violence to be declared a public emergency. Since then murders have galloped ahead, violent home invasions and armed robberies have become a norm while various other forms of violence, including fraud, rape and human trafficking, continue unabated.
Yet amidst the mayhem, the Government seems stuck for a response. With its disconnect from the population’s living reality of fear seeming to widen by the day, the Government seems as disengaged from the issue of crime as the Prime Minister himself appears to be from the burning public issues of the day.
It is evident that having unsuccessfully attempted to deal with the problem of crime, the Government now has no idea of what to do next and where to turn for solutions. It also has no record to stand on.
In 2015 when the Rowley administration took office, the murder toll was 410. The two years before that, 2013 and 2014, had recorded 408 and 403 murders, respectively. By contrast, in 2016, the first full year of the Rowley administration, murders rose from 410 in 2015 to 463, and thereafter kept rising to 494 in 2017, 516 in 2018 and 538 in 2019 until the pandemic hit.
In 2020 and 2021, the state of emergency, curfew and general lockdown had the same impact on murders as the 2011 SoE had under the People’s Partnership government when the number of murders dramatically dropped from 485 in 2010 to 354 in 2011.
In the case of the Rowley administration, the SoE years of 2020 and 2021 saw murders drop from 538 in 2019 to 396 and 448, respectively. However, as soon as the borders were reopened and Covid-19 regulations rolled back, the gangs went back to their deadly business, with the consequences seen today.
The loss of control over gangs and other criminal elements since the country reopened in the second half of last year is the result of policy and policing failures to anticipate and prepare for what was obviously to come. For this, Dr Rowley must take responsibility as Prime Minister and chairman of the National Security Council, where he presides over the various arms of national security. If he is overwhelmed, as he certainly sounded in raising the issue of violence as a public health emergency, then he must get help. He cannot withdraw and leave the rest of us to fight up with the problem. Crime, like the economy and everything else, needs leadership and he is the leader.
When he returns from his sojourn in Tobago, if he hasn’t already, Dr Rowley must be ready to respond to the problem of spiralling crime. We hope he has used the past couple of weeks to reflect, reassess and re-engineer the approach to crime-fighting. As the late calypsonian Explainer put it, “We just can’t go on this way.”