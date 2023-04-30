$.8m for ‘missing’ files that weren’t

Over and over, when politicians screw up and decide to distract from their mistakes and/or ineptitude, taxpayers end up footing the bill for whatever ruse is employed.
In the case of the so-called missing file that became the scapegoat for the State’s failure to challenge the claim of malicious prosecution by men freed in the kidnap/murder case of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, the distraction is costing $800,000.
We take no issue, at least not here, with Retired Justices Rolston Nelson and Stanley John who earned $500,000 and $300,000, respectively, for their role as supporting cast in the Attorney General’s moment of high theatre in which conspiracy was both suggested and denied.
Within days the “missing file” turned out to be not missing at all. Even so, the show had to go on. The best that we, the hapless taxpayers could now hope for is that the gaps in process and management in the Office of the AG would be addressed. Common sense, however, would suggest that within the combined resources of Office of the AG and the Ministry of Legal Affairs there resides the internal capacity to review and investigate system failures and fix the problem of document management. This, after all, was the heart of the problem that culminated in the $20m default judgment being levied on the State, adding another financial albatross around the taxpayer’s neck.
With the Treasury as an open purse to be tapped into at will, T&T governments pay no price, except in an election, for abuse, errors and incompetence. Not even for corruption. Checks and balances, it seems, are for the rest of us from whom more is not only demanded but extracted with failure punishable by law.
This uneven relationship between the governed and their governments defines the version of the Westminster political system that we offer to the world as our bona fides as a democracy. But no government is worthy of the description if it operates on the basis of unchecked power. It is a bitter truth that our politicians only see and understand the disadvantage at which the population is placed under our practice of the Westminster model when they are in the Opposition. This is only because, in Opposition, they experience the marginalisation and impotence with which the rest of the population live on a daily basis. The choice for many is increasingly stark: they are either in with those in power where political loyalty is the currency for acquiring security, protection and opportunity, or they are out in the cold. In a world of increasing extremism and polarity, the middle ground for independent thought continues to shrink as thinking people go into silent retreat, leaving the space to loud extremists on all sides.
If we are to avoid a full-scale descent into the extremism that will only tear us further apart, power must make itself accountable even where the system does not require accountability of it.
The $20 million default judgment and subsequent scapegoating of mysterious forces behind the disappearance of key files, is an opportunity. Save our money, come clean, take the blows and we’ll see.