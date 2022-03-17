FOR a country whose future depends on producing more and importing less, any loss of manufacturing capacity is a setback.
The news that Unilever Caribbean Ltd will complete its exit from the T&T manufacturing sector by the end of July is disappointing, and made worse by the fact that the products it once manufactured in this country will now be imported. This is a backward step and not the direction in which the T&T economy should be heading.
As the ministry tasked with “leading the drive to position Trinidad and Tobago as a manufacturing base”, one would have expected the Ministry of Trade and Industry to respond with concern and a plan for this development, which has been in train since 2020 when the company recorded a $54 million loss. In addition to losing productive capacity, a total of 382 Unilever employees would have lost their jobs by the time the company ceases operations on July 31.
As a British company whose antecedents date back 93 years in this country and which, in the immediate aftermath of T&T becoming independent in 1962, had made a significant investment in manufacturing with the launch of Lever Brothers, Unilever’s disappearance from the sector needs to be noted. More tellingly, however, is the failure of national policy that has left T&T in the position of having to import in 2022 what it once produced in 1964.
The inability to diversify the economy and nurture an indigenous manufacturing sector with export capacity keeps the country hostage to the global vagaries of the energy market and having to support the T&T dollar against imported inflation and the dangers that flow from that.
The Government’s resistance to allowing the dollar to float in response to supply and demand is understandable in the context of the country’s high level of foreign debt repayable in foreign currency, and the high demand for imported products, including by the so-called screwdriver manufacturing sector.
However, currency devaluation is not the only means by which the TT dollar loses value. As is already evident, inflation is eroding the buying power of national and individual incomes. With no cost of living allowance to buffer the impact of inflation, workers can expect their dollars to buy less. In terms of the hourly minimum wage of $17.50 set in the 2019/2020 budget, it would be helpful to know its real value today.
With the war in Ukraine further complicating the economic outlook, next month’s mid-year budget review by the Finance Minister should be revealing about the state of the economy. In drawing up his budget last October, the main objective would have been to set the economy on a path to a post-pandemic recovery. No one anticipated then the tumult to come from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
If there is one lesson to be learned from the past two years of uncertainty, it is the importance of prioritising self-reliance. The tragedy for us is that even if the population could now be persuaded to surrender imports and turn inward, it would find very little to meet its most critical needs.