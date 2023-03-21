A boycott by any other name

Express Editorial : Daily

Asked to explain her absence from Monday’s inauguration of President Christine Kangaloo, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar walked between the split hairs of boycott and no-show by resorting to a loaded line from Shakespeare: “Let none presume to wear an undeserved dignity.” However, as the bard himself also put it, “that which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet”.

Semantics notwithstanding, the absence from the swearing-in of the country’s seventh President by the Opposition Leader and her fellow MPs of the United National Congress sent a clear message of continued political animus towards President Kangaloo, even as the UNC leader committed herself to working with the President in line with her constitutional duties.

Admittedly, MPs are not constitutionally obliged to attend the ceremony, but it is hard to see the political value of staying away en masse. Having declared their respect for the office but not the person, the republic’s installation of its President was an opportunity for the Office of the Opposition Leader to demonstrate respect, whatever its occupant’s opinion of the person. Instead, the country was treated to an unnecessary display of churlishness that may well define the relationship between these two constitutional offices.

In the UNC’s absence, former prime minister and founding leader of the UNC Basdeo Panday occupied the spotlight. Two months short of his 90th birthday, Mr Panday retains the barbed charm that got him into and out of the Office of the Prime Minister. With the clarity of distance from active engagement in electoral politics, Mr Panday has been more clear-sighted in retirement about the contradictions and anomalies of the Constitution than he was while in office. Interviewed by this newspaper after Monday’s ceremony, he again cited the limitations of the Constitution as a challenge for any president.

He is right, of course.

As this newspaper has repeatedly pointed out, the President is a creature of the ruling party, which is not to say the individual is necessarily a puppet of the Government. It simply means that a candidate for the office needs only the support of the government in Parliament to become president of T&T. In constitutional terms, it is irrelevant whether the individual is an open supporter of the government, a closet supporter, independent or even an opponent of the government. The single fact is that the government’s nominee for president will prevail unless enough government MPs break ranks to cost the ruling party its voting majority. In 1997, Mrs Persad-Bissessar had no objection of political principle when she supported the UNC government’s nomination of Arthur NR Robinson for president straight from the Cabinet into the presidency.

If the UNC is serious about breaking the Government’s hold on the presidency, then it should campaign for constitutional reform. Demonising individuals alone will not bring the change that the UNC claims to seek by its demand for an independent Office of the President.

The irony, however, is that our political parties are vocal in support of independent institutions when they are in Opposition, but almost never when they are in government and enjoy the advantage of control.

