Not even the most pessimistic projections could have prepared us for what 2021 would bring.
The year 2020 had ended with a bag of mixed blessings. Our hearts were broken by the loss of 127 lives to Covid-19 which had spread to infect just over 7,000 people. Simultaneously, the pandemic had also unleashed an incredible spirit of generosity, resiliency, resourcefulness and sense of community that was inspiring and touchingly beautiful to witness. After a post-election surge, both infections and deaths were levelling off as 2020 came to an end, prompting this newspaper to borrow from Charles Dickens in describing the year as the best of times and the worst of times.
In summing up this year, however, it is difficult to find the lightness of spirit with which the nation had sailed into 2021.
It has been a bruising year. From a toll of 127, the death tally due to Covid-19 has increased 22-fold to 2,850, not counting the last two days. There is no safe place from which to escape the ever-widening circles of anxiety, pain and grief. Despite being warned about the risks of more deadly and transmissible variants, nothing in T&T’s experience had prepared the public for the P1 variant that hit us in April, and the Delta variant which arrived in August and is still rampant among us, even as the more transmissible, although reputedly milder, Omicron variant begins to take hold.
Even more surprising, however, was the extent of vaccine resistance which, at the close of the year, leaves over half the population vulnerable to the extreme effects of Covid-19, including death. While the anti-vaxxer community had made their presence known, no one foresaw the widespread level of suspicion and fear that would derail the country’s efforts to build a wall of vaccine defence against Covid-19. The flawed assumption that the population was primed and waiting to accept the vaccine caught many, but especially the Government, by surprise, and without a plan for building vaccine confidence which, apart from availability, was the single most important factor in getting vaccine doses into arms.
The consequences of vaccine hesitation and resistance, along with the emergence of deadly new variants, both in T&T and abroad, have undermined the hopes of a return to normalcy, including anything resembling a new normal. If there is a norm at all, it is the norm of uncertainty.
As T&T approaches the prospect of a third year under pandemic conditions, the economy remains in recession. The hoped-for recovery has been stalled by the impact of successive variants although national revenue is being boosted by rising oil and gas prices. Whether energy sector taxes will be enough to offset declining business and individual taxes remains to be seen.
Grief, economic pain, uncertainty about the future and the protracted disruption of schooling and social activities are fuelling a mental health pandemic that could leave deep scars long after the pandemic ends.
In preparing to move into 2022, T&T will have to muster the strength to face a little more darkness before the dawn and to step bravely into 2022 with the light of hope on high beam.