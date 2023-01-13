A business responsibility, too

AT A news conference on March 26, 2022, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced a relaxation of many of the measures that the Government had implemented to mitigate the spike in Covid-19 cases in December 2021. “We will respond to the virus responsibly depending on the nature of the threat it poses to the population,” the Prime Minister said at the news conference.
That statement, made a little more than ten months ago, is aligned to the comments Dr Rowley made on Thursday when he called the nation’s attention to the spike in positive Covid-19 cases T&T has experienced within the last month.
At that news conference, the public health officials reported that as of Thursday, 71 people were receiving treatment for the Covid-19 virus at public hospitals. That is quite a dramatic increase from November’s average of 20 people in hospital, said Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards.
More to the point, the Ministry of Health reported that for the period January 2 to 10, 2023, T&T reported eight deaths related to Covid-19, and had 206 total active positive cases.
Exactly one year ago, on January 12, 2022, the ministry reported 17 deaths, on that day; and a total of 15,988 active positive cases.
Quite clearly, then, the latest spike in positive Covid-19 cases is something the population needs to pay careful attention to, and with a measure of concern. “Let’s calm down, but let’s be serious and let’s pay attention,” urged the prime minister.
But as Dr Rowley made clear on March 26, 2022, and last Thursday, how the Government responds to the increase in cases of the virus depends entirely on the number of people getting sick, being hospitalised and dying from Covid-19 or related illnesses.
At this time, therefore, T&T has not reached the stage of considering the re-imposition of Covid-19 restrictions that so affected livelihoods in 2020 and 2021. But it is equally clear that if the number of positive cases continues to rise exponentially, the issue may return for consideration.
As one of the first and loudest interest groups to come out against a return to Covid-19 restrictions, it is incumbent on the business community, too, to voluntarily do its part in promoting a safe and sanitary environment for employees and the public.
With the Government opting for voluntary compliance to Covid-19 protocols and giving a solid thumbs-down to any return to restrictions, the onus is on everyone to take control of their personal protection against infection.
However, business and public-sector entities could assist their own cause, and that of the population, by supporting the public’s efforts to be safe. Many businesses and public offices that operated tight sanitising and mask-wearing protocols have abandoned them in a return to pre-Covid attitudes. Nothing prevents private-sector groups from developing a consensus on a return to these measures if positive cases continue to rise and adequate notice is given to the population.
We should all remember that notwithstanding the Government’s position, T&T and the rest of the world are still in a pandemic with evolving variants. In addition, a quite virulent form of influenza is circulating among us.
While the onus is on individuals to look after themselves, each of us is at risk when we enter the public space to patronise business and generally conduct our affairs. It is in the interest of the business sector and public offices to recognise that any steep rise in Covid-19 infection will impact their operations with the same effect to their bottom line that State restrictions may have had.