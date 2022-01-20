A Carnival half-loaf

Since it would be too much of a stretch to refer to a series of stage performances as Carnival, the Government has decided to offer instead a “Taste of Carnival”.
For traditional Carnival interests whose events will be facilitated and supported by the State, the proposal presented on Wednesday by the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, must be a welcome case of half a loaf being plenty better than none.
The Carnival sector as a whole has been walloped by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At a news conference on Wednesday, representatives of the Trinidad and Tobago Promoters Association (TTPA) were blunt in describing the personal financial toll being suffered by fete promoters and event entrepreneurs whose businesses have collapsed since the pandemic shut down the sector in March 2020.
Downsizing, staff layoffs, unpaid loans, mounting interest fees and failed pivots to other types of business were among the experiences cited by members who have invested millions of dollars in equipment, people and facilities.
The main beneficiaries of the proposed “Taste of Carnival” will be sectoral interests representing the artforms of calypso, soca, chutney soca, steelband, mas and theatre, which have traditionally benefited from State subventions. These include the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation, Pan Trinbago, the T&T Carnival Bands Association, representatives of the soca and chutney soca communities, Carnival theatre, the Tobago Festivals Commission and the National Carnival Commission, which would probably oversee and co-ordinate the agenda of events.
A notable detail missing from the ministry’s proposal is the budget for “Taste of Carnival” since, according to Minister Mitchell, the “usual level of appropriation was not made in the Appropriation Act 2022”.
It seems that it is up to the various organisations to decide if they wish to produce concerts, competitions, shows and theatre under the safe-zone public health regime limiting access to only the fully vaccinated with an audience limit of 50-per cent capacity.
In all of this planning, the big unknown is the pandemic itself. All the indications suggest that T&T is about to face a fourth wave of infection with the rise of the Omicron variant. With daily new positive cases crossing 1,000 for the first time yesterday, chances are that February and March will be months of great uncertainty, even for the vaccinated. This might therefore not be the best time for drawing up any schedule of events.
For this same reason, the Promoters Association’s call for the Government to state whether Carnival 2023 will be held is premature. Even the best scientists in the world are unable to set an end-date for the pandemic, or say definitively where the world would be this time next year.
For now, the Government’s “Taste of Carnival” should be accepted as a proposal for the gradual re-activation of important cultural elements of Carnival whose viability depends on State support. To the extent that these artistes can engage in their artforms productively and safely while earning a living, the Government should facilitate and support. At the same time, it must recognise that its schedule of events will depend on Covid-19’s own schedule.