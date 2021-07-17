A chance at better border patrols

The two new border patrol vessels acquired for the Coast Guard provide some of the muscle that the country has been needing for years. The challenge now is to ensure that they are effectively deployed.
Purchased at a cost of around TT$656.6 million, these vessels are a significant public investment in disrupting the waves of illegal migrants and trade along the southern coastline in particular. No precise date was given for when they will be put into service, but this needs to be fast-tracked, given the country’s vulnerability to Covid-19. The country is still paying a heavy price in the loss of lives caused by the entry of the P1 variant via an illegal migrant.
This purchase is said to be the first monohull Cape-class vessels to be sold by Austal to an export customer. When the order for the two vessels was announced by Austal in 2018, Defence Connect, a market intelligence platform for the Australian defence sector, reported that the purchase also came with a multi-year contract for ongoing maintenance and support, and that Austal is expected to establish a service centre in Trinidad to support these vessels as well as the six fast patrol craft purchased by T&T from it in 2009, and “any additional vessels requiring maintenance as determined by the Government”. Some, if not all, of those six vessels are reportedly out of service and in need of repair.
Whether this plan is still on the cards is unknown, but if it is, the Government needs to provide full details, including arrangements to train nationals for taking over the task of maintenance and support services. Such an approach would be consistent with the position of successive governments to promote ship-building and support services as a strategic sector of diversification. Given the problem of tight foreign exchange conditions, one would assume the Government is looking to build local expertise, utilise local content and expand opportunities for local investors. We look forward to the Government clarifying some of these issues.
At Friday’s ceremonial unveiling of the TS Port of Spain (CG41) and the TTS Scarborough (CG42), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed his relief at the acquisition, saying he can now sleep soundly knowing that the borders are being patrolled. In truth, apart from those who have been exploiting the country’s unpatrolled borders for criminal benefit, the entire population will sleep sounder, especially if these vessels prove themselves by performing effectively and not falling victim to breakdowns and maintenance problems. The Government should expect a certain amount of public scepticism, given its experience with the fast patrol vessels.
A team of Coast Guard experts reviewed the Cape-class vessels and endorsed them as suitable for work in T&T’s waters and capable of being integrated into its current fleet. There should therefore be none of the usual reports associated with State purchases that end up as embarrassing misfits for national needs.
We also note yesterday’s repatriation of an estimated 700 Venezuelans which appears to have been conducted in an orderly manner by the Venezuelan authorities who should be further encouraged to assume responsibility for their citizens and their welfare.