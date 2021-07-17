A chance at better border patrols

Sunday Express Editorial

The two new border patrol vessels acquired for the Coast Guard provide some of the muscle that the country has been needing for years. The challenge now is to ensure that they are effectively deployed.

Purchased at a cost of around TT$656.6 million, these vessels are a significant public investment in disrupting the waves of illegal migrants and trade along the southern coastline in particular. No precise date was given for when they will be put into service, but this needs to be fast-tracked, given the country’s vulnerability to Covid-19. The country is still paying a heavy price in the loss of lives caused by the entry of the P1 variant via an illegal migrant.

This purchase is said to be the first monohull Cape-class vessels to be sold by Austal to an export customer. When the order for the two vessels was announced by Austal in 2018, Defence Connect, a market intelligence platform for the Australian defence sector, reported that the purchase also came with a multi-year contract for ongoing maintenance and support, and that Austal is expected to establish a service centre in Trinidad to support these vessels as well as the six fast patrol craft purchased by T&T from it in 2009, and “any additional vessels requiring maintenance as determined by the Government”. Some, if not all, of those six vessels are reportedly out of service and in need of repair.

Whether this plan is still on the cards is unknown, but if it is, the Government needs to provide full details, including arrangements to train nationals for taking over the task of maintenance and support services. Such an approach would be consistent with the position of successive governments to promote ship-building and support services as a strategic sector of diversification. Given the problem of tight foreign exchange conditions, one would assume the Government is looking to build local expertise, utilise local content and expand opportunities for local investors. We look forward to the Government clarifying some of these issues.

At Friday’s ceremonial unveiling of the TS Port of Spain (CG41) and the TTS Scarborough (CG42), Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley expressed his relief at the acquisition, saying he can now sleep soundly knowing that the borders are being patrolled. In truth, apart from those who have been exploiting the country’s unpatrolled borders for criminal benefit, the entire population will sleep sounder, especially if these vessels prove themselves by performing effectively and not falling victim to breakdowns and maintenance problems. The Government should expect a certain amount of public scepticism, given its experience with the fast patrol vessels.

A team of Coast Guard experts reviewed the Cape-class vessels and endorsed them as suitable for work in T&T’s waters and capable of being integrated into its current fleet. There should therefore be none of the usual reports associated with State purchases that end up as embarrassing misfits for national needs.

We also note yesterday’s repatriation of an estimated 700 Venezuelans which appears to have been conducted in an orderly manner by the Venezuelan authorities who should be further encouraged to assume responsibility for their citizens and their welfare.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hassle for Hassel

Hassle for Hassel

Many lives and our economic survival depend on the availability of vaccines in sufficient numbers to vaccinate 70 per cent or greater of the adult population.

We are reopening for business before the 70 per cent target is achieved and before more is known about the Delta variant, described as “relentless”. That is a significant risk, but I do acknowledge movement in a safer direction with the reported arrival last week of enough doses of Sinopharm vaccine for 400,000 people and the Prime Minister being pictured taking it.

A chance at better border patrols

A chance at better border patrols

The two new border patrol vessels acquired for the Coast Guard provide some of the muscle that the country has been needing for years. The challenge now is to ensure that they are effectively deployed.

Leviathan versus Liberty

Leviathan versus Liberty

Last Sunday, the state of our national dialogue alarmed two Express columnists. Martin Daly described it as poisonous (“The country has descended almost exclusively into the practice of the poisonous politics of demonisation”), while Selwyn Cudjoe warned about the consequences (“I don’t know how the acidic squabble between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will end, but I know that verbal violence can have as much devastating consequences as physical violence”).

PNM: Avoiding the Pitfall of Decline

PNM: Avoiding the Pitfall of Decline

TWO weekS ago South Africa’s Constitutional Court sentenced Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. He refused to appear at a government enquiry committee that was looking into the corruption that took place during his nine-year rule. The party (ANC) began to run the state as though it was just another arm of the party, and therein lay its downfall.

Make poverty a punishable crime

Make poverty a punishable crime

Every so often, and since Covid-19 struck, maybe all too often reporters in the mainstream media assail us with heart-rending stories of families living in abject poverty—you know the kind: mother with three-to-ten urchin-like children, no resident father or no explanation of his or their absence,

Europe Gets Ready

Europe Gets Ready

I experienced disbelief and despair in 2016 on learning British voters had opted to leave the European Union (EU). I wrote: “This is utterly backward, a regression for western civilisation. The EU had brought peace and prosperity to a blood-soaked continent ravaged by two world wars in the 20th century.”