A Christmas to remember

In years to come, Christmas Day 2020 will become the stuff of legend. Great grandparents will tell stories of the year when the joyful rambunctiousness of the season was threatened by a global pandemic but could not conquer the spirit of Christmas.
It will be known as the year parang bands moved from parties to Zoom, the office Christmas party was cancelled, Santa’s lap became a no-go zone and gift-giving was tempered by the fear of infection. It was the Christmas when caring and sharing were done at more than an arm’s length of separation, and doors were closed on the tradition of the Christmas open house.
Yet, with our Christmas customs turned upside down, the heightened commercialisation that engulfs the season has yielded to a more intense recognition of the true meaning of Christmas. In many ways, Covid-19 has brought us to a greater awareness of our individual responsibility for the collective. In April, as lockdown conditions threatened families and some communities with starvation, the T&T spirit of generosity kicked in. Over the past nine months, as Covid-19 unmasked the brittleness of the economy, individuals have put their hands into their own pockets to help a family here, a child there. Notwithstanding the hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds doled out by the Government in food cards, salary and rent grants, and other forms of social relief, the need for more has been unrelenting.
This Christmas, we give thanks for all the civic-minded persons including the armies of volunteers who have made the care of others their personal responsibility. They recognised that no matter how little they have, there is always someone who has even less.
Just to have survived to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones this year is a triumph. One hundred and twenty-five persons who would have expected to experience that joy have been taken away by Covid-19. Hundreds more are in the hospital, at step-down facilities, in isolation at home or in quarantine today. We hope those who have lost loved ones have found peace, and that those currently battling this dangerous virus have a rapid recovery.
The fact of being alive and having so far escaped Covid-19 are reasons to celebrate.
In the midst of the merriment and family time, we urge everyone to observe the protocols of protection by sanitising, social distancing and masking. It is easy, but potentially deadly, to let our guard down. It will be tragic if we were to come out of the holiday season worse off in terms of infections than we had entered it. Sacrificing a little right now will make all the difference in whether children can finally go back to school from next month and restrictions are further relaxed.
We encourage everyone to make Christmas 2020 a Christmas to remember for its spirit of goodwill to all, and for strengthening our bonds of love with our fellow men and women. These are challenging times but, in the immortal words of the Black Stalin, we could make it—if we try just a little harder.
A merry Christmas to all.