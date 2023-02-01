A deepening mystery

In what can only be described as a self-serving and selective version of the facts, Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday invoked the spectre of “sinister” circumstances in the $20 million judgment against the State. The comment was made as he tried to explain his ministry’s failure to put in a defence in the claim for damages by the nine men freed of the murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
Despite saying he would not jump to conclusions ahead of a planned investigation, the AG managed to say enough to plant conspiracy theories about how the State came to lose this case by default.
His explanation was that the court’s notification was received by a ministry employee and passed to the Chief State Solicitor at which point the file had simply “disappeared”, presumably leaving the State in the dark about scheduled court hearing.
Lo and behold, contrary to this narrative, it turns out that not only was the State aware of the proceedings but that its attorneys had in fact appeared and participated in the proceedings to the point of making submissions last November arguing why the nine claimants should not be granted the $3.5 million in damages sought by each of them. In the end, they were each awarded $2.1 million. As stated in the $20 million court judgment “… the matter was a substantial one that the defendant chose neither to defend nor to call any evidence save to appear at the assessment to be heard on quantum.”
The real mystery, therefore, is not about the disappearance of a file but about how the entire hierarchy of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs managed to be clueless about its own role in a case in which the public now has to bear the weight of a $20 million albatross.
Against this background, the AG’s attempt yesterday to argue the case and put in a defence before the media was not only pointless but smacked of manipulation. The time for arguing the case was when the ministry’s legal team were on their feet before the court.
One point on which we can agree with AG Armour, although not for the same reason, is the need for an investigation into this fiasco. The danger, however, is that it could all end up like a 2023 version of the Mighty Spoiler’s calypso ‘Magistrate Try Himself’ with the Office of the AG itself having to be investigated, bringing into the spotlight former AG Faris Al-Rawi and AG Armour. No matter how independent an investigator might be, the fact that this investigation is to be commissioned and paid for by the Office of the AG, whose role would be central to the investigation, is bound to raise questions of impartiality.
As a subject of enquiry, the AG will not have the bona fides even to draft the investigator’s terms of reference. The question, however, is bar a Commission of Enquiry, where else in the system is there scope for a genuinely independent enquiry?