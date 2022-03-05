A deepening quagmire

It is inspiring yet heart-breaking to see ordinary men and women in Ukraine resisting Russia’s military might with everything at their disposal—military weapons, small arms, improvised fire bombs known as Molotov cocktails, and even their bare hands.
As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its 11th day, it is hard to know how long this volunteer army will withstand the combined assault from sea, land and air.
The high cost of such personal bravery in terms of lives lost is not to be underestimated. On Friday, with his country and its people at Russia’s mercy, a frustrated President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine lashed out at NATO’s leaders, calling them “weak” and “confused” after they again rejected his plea to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone. For people confronting tank and rocket fire, the battery of economic sanctions unleashed against Russia by NATO countries must seem irrelevant.
Last week, the potential danger of this war was brought home after a training building near a reactor unit at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was hit during a shelling by Russian forces. While the reactor was not damaged and there was no increase in radiation levels, the incident showed how easily this war could engulf Europe with consequences for the rest of the world even if, as some experts say, the plant’s reactors are far safer than the Chernobyl plant that exploded in 1986.
After a week and a half, it remains unclear how long this war will last and what its outcome will be. As with all wars, much of what the public hears and sees is released with propagandistic intent and a lot of what takes place is smoke and mirrors.
On Thursday, following the conclusion of an inter-sessional Heads of Government meeting in Belize, Caricom heads of government issued a statement condemning Russia’s military attacks and invasion of Ukraine, calling for “an immediate ceasefire, an end to all acts of aggression, and the urgent withdrawal of Russian military forces in Ukraine”.
Without mentioning race, Caricom leaders went on to express concern about “the plight of and discrimination against non-European nationals”, calling for guarantees of the “safety and security of nationals of the Caribbean, Latin American and Africa” and other countries seeking to leave Ukraine. The comment came amid reports of racial discrimination and abuse of nationals from those countries and India at the Ukraine-Poland border by Ukrainian guards apparently pursuing a policy of “Ukrainians first” in determining who among the desperate should be allowed onto the trains to Poland.
Barring some dramatic new development, this war could go for much longer than many expected. Described yesterday as catastrophic by Doctors Without Borders, the humanitarian crisis being broadcast around the world from Ukraine could get worse, fuelling public anger in NATO countries. Ukrainian refugees, now projected to increase to ten million, could trigger different consequences. It is in the world’s interest to bring this war to an early end, but with diplomacy edging closer to the razor’s edge, it is hard to see how this will be achieved.