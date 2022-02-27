A different Carnival Monday

With the Government’s “Taste of Carnival” not extending to an actual street festival, Trinidad and Tobago experiences its second Carnival still fettered by the Covid-19 pandemic but yet under conditions very different from last year when the country was under lockdown.
After a lethargic response in the first two weeks of the month, the pace has intensified with soca lovers gorging on concerts put on by headline acts, many of whom produced a full catalogue of music for 2022. Soca artistes, in particular, must be congratulated for their initiative in keeping the music playing over the two years of Covid-19. When opportunities for work were not available at home, they sought them out in every country that was open to them.
One of the biggest thrills of this limited season was the return of steelband music. Given mere weeks to prepare for Panorama 2022, the country’s steelbands have delivered performances that demonstrate their world-class calibre. Pandemic nothing! Saturday night’s show of excellence at the Queen’s Park Savannah even had many fans debating whether Panorama is not better off as a non-competitive event.
The cocoon of Carnival joy in which thousands of Covid-weary citizens have wrapped themselves stands in sharp contrast to the pall hanging over parts of South Trinidad where the families and loved ones of the four undersea welders stuck in an offshore pipeline have been on vigil since Friday.
The large community of energy sector employees in South Trinidad has rallied to their side being all too familiar with the industry’s risks, both onshore and offshore. After two days and nights of anguished waiting outside the gates of Paria Fuel Trading’s offices at Pointe-a-Pierre, the tensions which boiled over into a placard protest yesterday came as no surprise. For a third day running, Paria’s management seemed unable to get its act together to communicate effectively and sensitively to the families living through a nightmare on its doorstep.
On the international front, today offers a glimmer of hope that scheduled talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine might open a way to peace in Ukraine and a pull-back of invading Russian forces, admittedly a tall order.
Yesterday, Russian president Vladimir Putin played one of his biggest cards in announcing that he had ordered Russia’s military to put its deterrence forces, which include nuclear weapons, on “special alert”. With the global public increasingly throwing its support behind Ukraine, western governments have been emboldened into taking stronger action than they initially seemed inclined to take. No matter on what side of the ideological divide one stands, it is hard not to be inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people. It is equally difficult not to be enraged by Putin’s bullying actions which have triggered mass protests even among Russians.
Over the past week, the temptation to scoff at Putin’s threats has been tempered by the evidence of his brazen willingness to follow through on them. By putting Russia’s deterrence forces on high alert, Putin has made the world a suddenly more dangerous place for us all.